Shekhar Suman disappointed as Rhea Chakraborty gets bail in Sushant Singh Rajput case: ‘Legally, this is end of the road’

Actor Shekhar Sumar took to Twitter to express his disappointment at the latest developments in the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe. After Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, the late actor’s house manager Samuel Miranda and others got bail on Wednesday, the actor said it was difficult to fight a system.

He wrote: “Rhea gets bail out of jail.No contradiction in CBI and AIIMS report.Miranda n Dipesh granted bail.No second forensic team to be formed.THE END. Ghar Chalein? Murder theory put to rest next to SSR.The rest don’t matter.Rest in peace SSR.”

He continued, “Let’s not stay in denial.We have created the system.we can’t fight against it.we have to accept their verdict.We fought for the CBI..so now??Legally,this is end of the road,Emotionally we will go on fighting.”

Shekhar Suman shared his thoughts on Twitter.

Expressing his disappointment, he added: “I’m hugely disappointed..angry n despaired but never mind There is a God above.We will all leave ev thing to him now.Miracles do happen.”

He later wrote how the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) tried hard: “We had too much faith in CBI.I think the CBI did all it cld..but bcoz the case was handed over to them late they too were helpless.They tried v hard to find some evidence but I guess it was too late.”

On Wednesday, the Bombay High Court granted bail to Rhea in a drugs case related to Sushant’s death. The court rejected the argument that celebrities deserve especially harsh treatment in such cases so as to ‘send out a message’. After 28 days, Rhea stepped out of the Byculla women’s prison around 5.30 pm amid a scrum of mediapersons.

While granting her bail on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh, the court asked the actor to appear before the Mumbai police for 10 days and before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB, which had arrested her) once a month for the next six months. Justice Sarang Kotwal of the HC also granted bail to Rajput’s domestic aides Dipesh Sawant and Samuel, but rejected the bail plea of Rhea’ brother Showik Chakraborty.

A number of Bollywood personalities hailed the decision of the honourable court. Names included filmmakers Anubhav Sinha and Hansal Mehta, actors Farhan Akhtar and Taapsee Pannu.

Sushant died on June 14 at his home in Mumbai. Soon, Mumbai Police began investigating the case. Sushant’s father in July filed an FIR in Patna, accusing Rhea of abetting his son’s suicide, siphoning off funds and keeping him away from his family. Rhea had rejected all the charges. After a Supreme Court verdict, the CBI began looking into the matter. Over time, Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau, too, began separate probes into the case. In September, Rhea was arrested by the NCB on charges of procuring banned drugs for Sushant.

