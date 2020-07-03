Shekhar Suman: ‘I don’t believe Sushant Singh Rajput’s family is upset with me’

Actor Shekhar Suman, who is on a crusade to get the CBI to probe actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, has said that while his own family is against him going down this path, he doesn’t think Sushant’s family has any problems. Sushant died by suicide on June 14, at the age of 34. He was suffering from depression. The police has ruled out foul play.

After visiting Sushant’s family home in Patna recently, Shekhar attracted criticism for meddling in matters that do not concern him. After reports of Sushant’s family being displeased with his agenda emerged, the actor told SpotboyE, “I don’t believe that his family is upset and it’s completely untrue. Somebody has just spread that. Because when you start with any such movement, there are people who try to stop it and here also the same has happened.”

The actor added, “When I had gone to meet Sushant’s father in Patna, it was against my family’s wish. They said if I want to take a stand and start something I could do it on social media due to the pandemic outside. But I decided to go and meet him personally and give my condolences. It was not because I wanted to discuss this movement and ask for support from them. But because I could understand how shattered that person must be who lost his son. I have seen my son in depression and I could feel that emotional connection. When I went there, I didn’t even exchange much words. As all were dealing with their own pain. I sat there for 5-10 minutes and left.”

Shekhar’s son, actor Adhyayan Suman said in a recent interview to The Times of India that he understands why his father is taking these steps, as he knows the pain of losing a child. “When I was young I lost my brother Aayush and I think that’s where it is coming from. My father knows the pain of losing a son; I think it is the most difficult thing for a parent to go through,” Adhyayan had said. Shekhar’s elder son Aayush died due to a heart disease at the age of 11.

Appreciating his father’s efforts and slamming those who’ve written social media posts about Sushant without taking concrete action, Adhyayan said, “It is outstanding for my father to go and help some unknown. He never personally knew Sushant, neither there is any personal agenda here; it is all on humanitarian ground.”

