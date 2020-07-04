Shekhar Suman on aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: ‘The cartel is already scared’

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s shocking death is likely to shake things up in Hindi film industry, believes veteran actor Shekhar Suman. He has tweeted how ‘people’s power’ has shaken up the system.

Taking to Twitter and without naming people, he mentioned how the film ‘cartel’ is all scared. He wrote: “The Cartel is already scared and shitting bricks.Thats the power of ppl.From now on YOU will decide who has to stay,who has to go.Teach them a lesson once and for all.Punish d culprits.Don’t let them get away this time.#downwithgangeism#justiceforsushantforum.”

His previous tweet said how this fight was not just about Sushant. He wrote: “One has to remember the fight is not Just for Sushant,there is a larger picture.The nexus,the cartel in the movie and music industry.That needs to demolished.Also the source of funds in the film industry needs to be probed. #Gangeism#Favouritism#Cartel#Caucus.”

Shekhar is of the opinion that in Bollywood, the problem of camps is rampant. He also questioned the funding of film and music industries.

Shekhar, who had visited the late actor’s family in Patna, has demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter. On June 30, he had claimed that there was “more than what meets the eye” in the suicide of Sushant.

Suman has recently launched a campaign Justice For Sushant Forum. He was addressing a press conference at the residence of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, a day after he met Rajput’s bereaved father at his residence in Bihar’s capital city. “I strongly believe that Sushant’s death is not an open and shut case of suicide,” asserted Suman who claimed to have closely followed the investigation trail. He also said there were some ‘missing links’ like absence of a suicide note, a misplaced duplicate key to the house, and change of SIM card by the actor ‘50 times in a month’ that raised suspicion.

Suman clarified that he was not insisting that the deceased actor’s death was “not a case of suicide” but added that even if the 34-year-old had taken his own life, “those guilty of abetment must be identified and brought to justice”.

Asked about allegations levelled by many Bollywood insiders that the Patna-born actor was at the receiving end of “nepotism” in the film industry, Suman -- who hails from the Bihar capital -- replied in the affirmative.

“Besides Shah Rukh Khan and I, Sushant was the only one to have started off as a TV actor and achieve success on the big screen thereafter. A self-respecting man who did not believe in massaging egos of big shots, he must have become an eyesore for many,” remarked the 66-year-old.

