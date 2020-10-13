Shekhar Suman on developments around Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: We should maintain dignity in his death and stop vilifying his image

After all the twist and turns that unfolded in the past few months regarding actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, the latest AIIMS report declared it as a case of suicide. However, the actor’s family, well-wishers and fans, who suspected foul play and have been fighting for justice, expressed their utter disappointment and so did Shekhar Suman. But he maintains he has full faith in the judiciary and clarifies he isn’t dissatisfied with Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty getting bail in the drug abuse case linked to the death case.

“I hold the honourable Bombay High Court in high esteem. You’ve to respect the agencies. If they didn’t find anything against her, so fair enough. She wasn’t a part of any drug cartel, as far as we know now, she procured drugs and passed it on to her boy friend. You never know she might have stopped him from taking drugs or not. You can’t call someone guilty until proven by court of law,” he says.

Suman,57, however shares that in his heart he still feels, “there is something more to it” but he understands importance of evidence.”

“People are upset with Dr Sudhir Gupta but the panel had more doctors and they were chosen by the authority. They’re saying what they found out. Unfortunately there’s no evidence…There are billions of cases in this world that have gone unsolved and many times innocent people were sent to the gallows. And there have been instances when a new development changed the course, so miracles do happen. Let’s hope and pray it happens this time too... Thankfully we’ve social media where we can go and vent our feelings, doubts and apprehensions,” he adds.

The actor also condemns Rajput’s character assassination that is happening right now. He urges everyone to let him be for “he deserves dignity in death”.

“A dead man cannot speak for himself. Now it’s been said he was a drug addict, that he would move from one woman to another… Why are we pushing him into the dark corners? I am not prepared to hear that you’re fighting for someone who was a drug addict. We should maintain dignity in his death and stop vilifying his image, tearing him into shreds is wrong. Let’s leave it to God now. The power above us all will do justice. Let’s be satisfied, at least we fought tooth and nail. I would like to remember him as a bright boy who unfortunately is no more with us,” he concludes.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

Author tweets @Shreya_MJ