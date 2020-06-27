Shekhar Suman on Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide: ‘My son Adhyayan too has gone through a similar phase’

Actor Shekhar Suman has talked about Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide and said that his son, actor Adhyayan Suman also went through depression. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Shekhar said Adhyayan told him about having suicidal thoughts.

“Sushant was like a son to me. I can understand his father’s pain. This is because just like him, my son Adhyayan too has suffered depression and has gone through a similar phase. The film industry created several hurdles for him. Once, he even told me that he was having suicidal thoughts,” he said. Shekhar said that he was shocked to know this and made sure Adhyayan was never left alone.

Shekhar worries that Sushant’s death may be triggering for his son. “It was difficult for us to get my son out of that bad phase of his life. But now, after Sushant’s death, I am scared and worried once again,” he said. “I used to peek in his room just to check that he was okay. It has happened several times that I had opened his door to check on him at 4 or 5 o’clock in the morning, only to find him staring blankly at the ceiling. I used to ask him to sleep and that we all are there to stand by him,” he added. The actor said that he told Adhyayan to look for happiness in friends and family.

Recently, Shekhar started a forum to demand a CBI probe into Sushant’s death. Taking to Twitter, Shekhar wrote, “It’s crystal clear,if presuming Sushant Singh committed suicide,the way he was,strong willed and intelligent, he would have definitely definitely left a suicide note.My heart tells me,like many others,there is more than meets the eye. Sushant was a Bihari that’s why the Bihari sentiment is at the forefront.But im not taking away the fact that it concerns ppl from all the states of India and there shldnt be another Sushant kind of tragedy with any young talent trying to make it on his own.”

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

