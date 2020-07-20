Shekhar Suman questions delay in ordering CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: ‘Evidences will be tampered with, removed’

Actor Shekhar Suman has shared his disappointment over the delay in handing over the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death to the CBI. He said by the time the CBI will get the case, the evidences will be “either tampered with or removed”.

He took to Twitter on Sunday to question the delay and wrote, “I think by the time they hand over the case to the CBI,if at all they do,like it happens in the movies or crime novels,all the evidences will be either tampered with,removed or cleaned up and CBI will have nothing to look into.Sad!”

He said in another tweet, “We are all awaiting a #CBIEnquiryForSSR ..what is the delay?what are you all waiting for?Till another life is lost?A suicide case closes in two days.It’s been 34 days.It is apparent, there is much more to it than meets the eye.”

His actor son Adhyayan Suman had also shown his support to ex-girlfriend Kangana Ranaut who has also been pitching for a detailed inquiry into the Kai Po Che actor’s death and has called the ongoing investigation a sham. He tweeted, “Sometimes it’s important to leave your past aside ! It’s important we revolve as human beings ! Im just supporting a voice I feel will get us one step closer to a cbi inquiry for #SushantSinghRajpoot period . And no I don’t have an agenda and I don’t have a film releasing !”

Shekhar recently lauded Sushant’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty who urged the home ministry to transfer the inquiry to CBI. Shekhar had earlier said that he will withdraw from the matter, citing the silence of Sushant’s family but is now back to raising his voice for the same.

Talking about Sushant’s death by suicide, he had earlier written on Twitter, “It’s crystal clear,if presuming Sushant Singh committed suicide,the way he was,strong willed and intelligent, he would have definitely definitely left a suicide note.My heart tells me,like many others,there is more than meets the eye. Sushant was a Bihari that’s why the Bihari sentiment is at the forefront.But im not taking away the fact that it concerns ppl from all the states of India and there shldnt be another Sushant kind of tragedy with any young talent trying to make it on his own.”

