Shekhar Suman remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on 6-month death anniversary, Amitabh Bachchan wishes Remo D’Souza speedy recovery

Amitabh Bachchan wishes Remo D’Souza a quick recovery: ‘Get well Remo’

Actor Amitabh Bachchan wished dancer, choreographer and filmmaker Remo D’Souza a speedy recovery on Twitter. The ace choreographer suffered a heart attack on Friday. Retweeting a throwback video clip, shared by a fan, Amitabh wrote: “.. get well Remo .. prayers !! and thank you for your wishes.”

Kangana Ranaut meets Rajnath Singh with the team of Tejas, seeks his ‘blessings’ for the film

Kangana Ranaut and the team of her upcoming film, Tejas, met defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday. She shared pictures of the meeting on Twitter and said that they sought his blessings for the film, in which she plays an Indian Air Force pilot.

Hina Khan on Bigg Boss 14: ‘Contestants are too systematic and organised, they are too good to be on the show’

Actor Hina Khan has just returned from a much-needed vacation in the times of the coronavirus pandemic and is glad it went well amid a million precautions. The actor, who was recently seen as a ‘senior’ on Bigg Boss 14, is now out with her new film, Wishlist. It revolves around a young couple who suddenly realise that life is too short to waste even a moment.

Ahead of Sushant Singh Rajput’s six-month death anniversary, Shekhar Suman asks ‘why are we all still crying for justice?’

Actor and television host Shekhar Suman, who has been unwavering in his demand for justice for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, tweeted a day before the six-month anniversary of his death. Shekhar rued the fact that all the investigation in the Sushant death case is yet to bear fruit.

Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia says her feelings for Eijaz Khan were genuine, but she ‘won’t call it love’

Pavitra Punia, who grew close to Eijaz Khan during her Bigg Boss 14 stint, said that her feelings for him were ‘never fake’ or for the sake of the show. She added that though the attachment was genuine, she would not term it as ‘love’.

