Shekhar Suman says it’s time for the ‘big sharks’ after Showik Chakraborty’s arrest in Sushant Singh Rajput case

Actor Shekhar Suman, who has been following the Sushant Singh Rajput death case closely, reacted to the arrest of Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty on Friday. He took to Twitter and said it was time for ‘the big sharks’.

He wrote: “The first step toward success. congrats all of you.The small fish are caught.Now the time for the Big Sharks.i hope they are caught soon.The industry is cleaned up.The caucus is busted.The kingpins are arrested.Amen #ShowikChakrabortyarrested.”

Shekhar also spoke about how this act will lead to the film industry getting ‘cleaned’. He added that it was also the time to reopen up the death case of Sushant’s one time manager, Disha Salian. He wrote: “On our first victory even tho it is small,i request all of you to make short videos on #SushantSingh Rajput and release it on the 14th September.Now Disha Salian’s case also needs to reopen.I believe there is a paedophile angle in it as well.”

He believed Sushant was killed and said: “Thats why a lot of us feel that there were two bodies that were taken out on the 14th,and probably there were two ambulances.All of that wd come out.Sushant knew about the dark secret which he was about to divulge and thats why he was killed.”

Shekhar has been speaking about ‘cartels’ operating in Bollywood ever since Sushant’s death. In early July, he had tweeted about the ‘cartel’ and how they were scared of power of the people. He had written: “The Cartel is already scared and shitting bricks.Thats the power of ppl.From now on YOU will decide who has to stay,who has to go.Teach them a lesson once and for all.Punish d culprits.Don’t let them get away this time.#downwithgangeism#justiceforsushantforum.”

Shekhar was among those who had called for a probe into the case by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He had told Hindustan Times in an interview soon after Supreme Court of India ordered CBI to take over the case: “I am rejoicing, no words to express our happiness, because this has been an unending, and relentless fight. It’s been June 14 since I have been raising my voice (Rajput’s death took place that day), I went to Bihar to meet his family, and people joined and it became a huge worldwide movement. I think this is victory of democracy, truth and hope of billions of people, and especially youngsters who were continually at it and gave me a lot of support. Together all of us were able to achieve this. After a point, this was a foregone conclusion, because when people rise to an occasion, there is no stopping, it’s like a Tsunami. It’s a historical verdict and day.”

Also read: Adhyayan Suman says he saw ‘actors doing drugs’ at high-profile parties, calls Kangana Ranaut ‘a huge star who knows everything’

Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai home on June 14. In July, Sushant’s father KK Singh filed an FIR in Patna, accusing Rhea Chakraborty of abetment to suicide and siphoning off funds from his son’s accounts. Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau are also investigating the case.

Follow @htshowbiz for more