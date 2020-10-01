Shekhar Suman slams actors for ‘tarnishing Sushant Singh Rajput’s name’ in their testimonials: ‘Dead man cannot defend himself’

Actor Shekhar Suman has taken issue at Sushant Singh Rajput’s reputation being harmed by the testimonies provided about his alleged drug use. In a tweet, Shekhar called the allegations ‘unfair’, as Sushant could not defend himself.

He wrote, “All the confessions and testimonials of the women being probed for the drug case are tarnishing Sushant’s name calling him a drug addict. Also attacking his character. This is so unfair and inhuman,for a dead man cannot defend himself.”

Sushant died on June 14, at the age of 34. His girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty, was later accused by his father of abetment to suicide. She was arrested on drugs-related charges, after the Narcotics Control Bureau became involved in the case, and found evidence tying her to drugs.

In a TV interview prior to her arrest, Rhea had said that Sushant used to smoke marijuana. In an interview to India Today she said, “Yes, Sushant used to smoke marijuana, he used to take it even before he met me. He started this during Kedarnath. I used to control him in this department only. He was a man of his own choices and nobody could stop him.”

According to NDTV, Rhea said in her bail plea, “Sushant Singh Rajput was the only consumer of drugs and that he was directing his staff members to procure his drugs.” She added, “If the late actor were alive today, he would have been charged for the consumption of small quantities, which is a bailable offence having punishment of a term of imprisonment upto one year.”

Also read: Shekhar Suman wants focus of probe to shift back to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: ‘Arrest the druggies but...’

The investigation into the drugs angle has put the spotlight on several Bollywood celebrities, some of whom have been summoned for questioning by the NCB. Shekhar echoed Sushant’s family lawyer’s sentiments that the drugs angle has diverted attention from investigation into the actor’s death. He wrote in another tweet, “We cannot afford to lose hope even though it may seem things r not moving in our favour right now.But picture abhi baaki hai..There may be a few surprises in store for us. So on Sushant’s front all is not lost.His family must bcom more vocal.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more