Shekhar Suman wants a ‘white marble grave’ for Irrfan Khan: ‘After all the fame, you lie alone in an unkempt grave’

Actor Shekhar Suman has tweeted about late actor Irrfan Khan’s grave, calling it unkempt. Shekhar said the industry should come together and build a grave for Irrfan in ‘white marble’.

Sharing a picture of Irrfan’s son Ayaan tending to his grave, Shekhar wrote, “This is d late actor Irrfan Khan’s grave.Does it teach anything about life?After all the fame n adulation,International acclaim,you lie alone in an unkempt grave.Can the industry wake up and at least get this place done in white marble wid a loving epitaph?”

Earlier, a fan had also expressed concern over Irrfan’s resting place on a post shared by his wife Sutapa Sikdar. “Dear Sutapa, recently I saw a photo of Irrfan bhai’s graveyard. I was heart broken, cause it’s only few months and his graveyard looks like trash dumpster. I thought you planted ‘Rat ki Rani’, since he loved that plant. What happened? If the photo is real, then it’s a crying shame. If you have a real recent photo of the graveyard, please Post it,” the comment read.

Replying to it, Sutapa said women are not allowed to enter a Muslim graveyard. “Women are not allowed in Muslim graveyards.hence I have planted the raat Ki Rani in Igatpuri where I have a memory stone of his...where I have buried his fav things .I own that place Where I can sit for hours without any one telling me I can’t sit next to him. He is there in his spirit. But that doesn’t mean the graveyard shouldn’t be tended ..but as far as how is a very questionable thing... The wild plants grass have grown in rains.. It’s wild and beautiful is what I saw in the photo you are mentioning..its rains and plants come and they wither in the next season..and then one can clean it. Why should everything be exactly as per definition.. And the plants have grown may be for a purpose look closely.”

Later, Babil also shared picture of his brother at the grave. “Baba liked it wild, Ayaan is staying strong :* mamma recently wrote about the wilderness around when some of his fans were worried that it looked unkempt, I need you to understand, he always always wished to be surrounded by the grass and the plants and the trees. Waste and plastic is always removed from that wilderness,” he wrote.

Irrfan died on April 29 after a two-year battle with neuroendocrine tumour. He was buried at the Versova Muslim Kabrastan in Mumbai.

