Sherlyn Chopra reveals code word for casting couch, Sonam Kapoor celebrates 2 years of marriage with Anand Ahuja

From Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja celebrating their wedding anniversary to Sherlyn Chopra opening up about casting couch, here are top news from world of entertainment.

Updated: May 08, 2020 11:33 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Here are top news from world of entertainment.

Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima ask mother Neetu Kapoor to stay strong after Rishi Kapoor’s death: ‘Got your back Ma’

Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor is in Mumbai with her mother Neetu and brother Ranbir Kapoor as they grieve together, after Rishi’s death last week. Continuing the flow of throwback family pictures, she has now shared a positive note on Instagram stories about how the two siblings will support their mom after the passing of their father.

(Read full story here)

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja anniversary: Bride’s entry to Anil Kapoor’s energetic dance, best videos from wedding

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have been making ‘every day phenomenal’ for each other ever since they fell in love. After being in a steady relationship for more than two years, the couple tied the knot on May 8, 2018. Sonam and Anand first met in 2015, when she was busy promoting Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, under very unusual circumstances.

(Read full story here)

Sherlyn Chopra reveals ‘dinner’ is code word for casting couch in Bollywood: ‘I used to be clueless about it’

Casting couch is grim reality in Bollywood and Sherlyn Chopra has been at the receiving end of it as well. In an interview, she shared that when she was starting out in the industry, she would be invited by filmmakers to ‘dinner’ at midnight. She added that she was naive back then and did not understand their true intentions.

(Read full story here)



Raveena Tandon’s fan asks if she’ll marry him in next birth, she says ‘sorry, booked for 7 already’



Raveena Tandon has found the perfect husband in film distributor Anil Thadani and she is in no mood to let him go in this life or any that succeed it. On Wednesday, Raveena shared her cute plans for all her next seven births and how she intends to stay with Anil through all of them.



(Read full story here)

‘Irreplaceable’: Kareena Kapoor shares pic of Rishi Kapoor with RD Burman, parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Thursday took us back in time as she posted a vintage picture of her parents -- Randhir Kapoor and Babita -- with her late uncle Rishi Kapoor and music composer RD Burman. Sharing the picture, she simply wrote: “Irreplaceable”. In the picture, a young Babita holds on to the hand of RD Burman, as Randhir and Rishi stand next to her.

(Read full story here)

