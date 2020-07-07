Shershaah team pays homage to Captain Vikram Batra with special video

Sections
Shershaah, starring Sidharth Malhotra as Captain Vikram Batra, is directed by Vishnuvardhan and stars Kiara Advani as female lead.

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 12:03 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Makes of Shershaah have shared a tribute video in the memory of Captain Vikram Batra.

The team of the Captain Vikram Batra biopic titled Shershaah have paid homage to the Kargil hero and Param Vir Chakra recipient with a special video. The film stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani and tell the tale of his heroism and sacrifice.

The video was shared on the official Dharma Productions account on Twitter with the caption, “A homage to the proud son of the soil. Your courage, bravery and love for our country will never be forgotten. Remembering Captain Vikram Batra (PVC).”

The montage video opens with the silhouette of a soldier and reveals a message, “The soldier who left no stone unturned, to display an act of unparalleled courage leading at the frontline armed with his valour and pride, lives on in the heart of every Indian .”

Sidharth Malhotra as Captain Vikram Batra on Shershaah posters.

The first posters of the film were unveiled on Sidharth’s birthday in January this year. While one poster shows the actor in the middle of action along with many other soldiers, another gives a closer look at the actor as he seems to be lost in deep thought.



Made under the banner of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and directed by Vishnu Varadhan, Shershaah stars Sidharth in titular role. He will be seen essaying the role of Captain Batra, who laid down his life in the service of the nation while recapturing Indian territories from Pakistani intruders during the Kargil War of 1999.

Talking to IANS, Sidharth had said about the film, “If it is a story which will become a passion project then (he will produce the film), not from a commercial aspect... a story which I feel has to be made and should be made. It will be great to create content and tell stories which I believe in.”

