Shibani Dandekar calls Ankita Lokhande’s letter grotesque: ‘She never dealt with her own relationship issues with Sushant’

Actor-singer Shibani Dandekar has once again stood in support of her friend Rhea Chakraborty, this time to defend her against Ankita Lokhande. On Wednesday, Ankita shared a long letter, accusing Rhea of being ‘careless and irresponsible’ for letting Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly consume drugs even when he was depressed.

Responding to her letter, Shibani called Ankita ‘princess of patriarchy’ who never addressed her own relationship issues with Sushant. “Such a grotesque letter by @lokhandeankita This princess of patriarchy who has never dealt with her own relationship issues with sushant, clearly she wants her two seconds of fame and has capitalised on rhea being targeted. She has played a major role in this ‘witch-hunt and she needs to be called out! She also just needs to shut the hell up. Enough ankita! No one has more hate in their heart(?) than you,” Shibani wrote in her message, posted on Instagram Stories.

Rhea was arrested on Tuesday by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with her late boyfriend Sushant’s death and transaction of drugs. Ankita, who dated Sushant for six years before Rhea, called her arrest an act of ‘karma’. “Would anyone, who claims to have loved someone so deeply, allow the other person to consume drugs claiming to know his mental state and condition? Would you do that? I don’t think anyone would. So how can it not be seen as an act of carelessness and irresponsibility? As per her, she informed his family about his ongoing treatment but did she ever inform them about his drug consumption? I am sure she didn’t because maybe she, herself, enjoyed consuming it. And this is why I feel it’s Karma/Fate,” she had written in her letter.

“When she very well knew about his mental state by publicly stating that he was in depression. Should she have allowed a depressed man to consume drugs? How is that going to help? His condition would deteriorate to a level that would make a man take the action that SSR has allegedly taken. She was the closest person to him at that time. On one hand, she says she was coordinating with all the doctors for his betterment of health on request of SSR, and on the other hand, she was coordinating drug logistics for him,” she had added.

Shibani and Rhea have been friends for 12 years and the former recently broke her silence on the entire issue. “Vibrant, strong, vivacious..such a bright spark.. so full of life! I’ve witnessed such a stark contrast to this side of her personality over the last few months as her and her family...(some of the kindest warmest best people you will ever meet) have experienced the most unimaginable trauma! We have watched the media behave like complete vultures on a witch-hunt vilifying and torturing an innocent family to breaking point!,” she had written in a post about Rhea.

