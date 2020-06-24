Shibani Dandekar, Farhan Akhtar get note of thanks from her sister Anusha for taking care of her during lockdown

Actor and VJ Anusha Dandekar is feeling thankful for all the caring people in her life. She wrote a sweet note for her sister Shibani Dandekar and her boyfriend Farhan Akhtar for looking after her during the lockdown.

Anusha mentioned that the two would bring her snacks and made sure she stayed home. “Shibani, I cannot thank F (Farhan) and You enough for the last 3 months, every single day checking to see if I’ve eaten or I need anything, bringing me groceries every 3 days (yes grapes and Coke Zero count hehe) bringing me snacks just to cheer me up... checking to see if the babies needed food. Never letting me go out and always saying you will go instead, even for the smallest things,” she wrote.

“You turned from big sister to Muma. And in your own tough love way made sure I was only thinking ahead after finding out everything. You protected me and gave me love and strength beyond. I wasn’t alone or stuck because of the two of you and I’m forever grateful to both of you for every single day... every single day! And also the many FaceTime calls, where you both gave me live performances, made my heart happy! Love you both from the bottom of my soul! Thankyou Thankyou Thankyou!,” she wrote.

Anusha Dandekar outside her home carrying snacks delivered by Shibani and Farhan.

Anusha also thanked her other sister Apeksha. “Apeksha, Thank you for being my greatest listener and advisor and for letting me call and tell you everything I’m feeling at all times. (Shibani would call it Aaji time hehe) Thankyou for encouraging me to sing and sing my truth! And working with me and all your patience. You gave me so much confidence and you turned from little sister to the best life coach and vocal coach all in one! I love you from the bottom of my soul, Thankyou Thankyou Thankyou. #sistersforlife,” she added in her note.

During the lockdown, the paparazzi had spotted Shibani and Farhan delivering snacks to Anusha outside her home. They chatted with her from their car and headed back home.

