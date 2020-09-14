Shibani Dandekar, sister Anusha delete posts calling for release of Rhea Chakraborty

VJ Shibani Dandekar and her sister Anusha have deleted social media posts calling for the release of Rhea Chakraborty. The sisters have faced a lot of backlash from the fans of Sushant Singh Rajput for their support to Rhea, who has been arrested on drugs-related charges.

Recently, Shibani had put out a post calling for the release of Rhea. She had written: “#ReleaseRhea #justiceforrhea.” Both sisters, like many others in Bollywood, had shared the message against patriarchy, first seen on the T-shirt worn by Rhea on the day of her arrest. As per a Times of India report, along with the two sisters, Bollywood stylist Anisha Jain had also deleted her post.

Shibani has been passionate in her defence of Rhea. She had posted a note about how she has known Rhea for many years. Shibani had written: “I’ve known Rhea Chakraborty since she was 16 years old! Vibrant, strong, vivacious..such a bright spark.. so full of life! I’ve witnessed such a stark contrast to this side of her personality over the last few months as her and her family...(some of the kindest warmest best pople you will ever meet) have experienced the most unimaginable trauma!”

“What was her crime? She loved a boy, looked after him through his darkest days, put her life on hold to be there for him and when he...took his own life she was crucified,” Shibani has continued. “I’m sorry that so many people let you down, doubted you, weren’t there for you when you needed them the most. I’m sorry that the best thing you did in your life (looking after Sushant) led you to the worst experience of your life...I’m so sorry.. I’m with you always. #JusticeforRhea”

Shibani was also involved in a social media back-and-forth with actor Ankita Lokhande, who has been clear in her support for Sushant’s family.

Rhea was arrested last week by Narcotics Control Bureau over charges of procuring drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor died on June 14 in Mumbai. The case is being investigated by three separate agencies - Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate and NCB.

