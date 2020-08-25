Shibani Dandekar slams rumours of being ‘mystery girl’ outside Sushant Singh Rajput’s apartment: ‘Stop with the fake news’

Model-turned-actor Shibani Dandekar has slammed a Twitter user for suggesting that she was the ‘mystery girl’ spotted outside Sushant Singh Rajput’s building on the day that he was found dead. She clarified that the woman clicked by the media was neither her nor designer Simone Khambatta.

Replying to a now-deleted tweet, Shibani wrote, “This is NOT me nor is it Simone! Please fact check before you speculate .. this is his PR person Radhika Nihalani @radhikahuja and her assistant. Stop with the fake news! Enough! My silence doesn’t give you the right to continue spreading lies and hate.”

Sushant died on June 14. His family has accused his girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, of abetment to suicide. She has also been accused of siphoning off funds and using him to further her career in Bollywood, among other things.

KK Singh, Sushant’s father, filed an FIR against Rhea and others in Patna last month. She has denied the allegations and in a statement released by her lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, said, “The allegations are totally concocted and fabricated for ulterior purposes.”

On June 28, Rhea was seen with Shibani at the latter’s boyfriend Farhan Akhtar’s house.

Also read | Amaal Mallik blasts Salman Khan fans who trolled him for calling Shah Rukh Khan his favourite actor: ‘Idiots went crazy’

Simone also hit out at an Instagram user named Anurag Bisht, accusing him of spreading fake news about her. In an Instagram post, she wrote, “Dear Anurag Bisht, Your lack of facts and your FAKE NEWS videos may get you a million views and shares. I’m sure that boosts your Ego and helps your channel grow. But this same FAKE NEWS of yours has led to the following - 1. 1000’s of Nasty, filthy and extremely unlawful messages have been sent to me on DM. 2. 100’s of people came to message disgusting and again unlawful comments on pictures on my page that feature my very small children. 3. Rape, murder, death threats are just a small part of the filth you have dragged me into. 4. It has caused my family deep mental torture and harassment. 5. It has caused me tremendous anxiety watching my family go through this.”

Simone accused Anurag of orchestrating a ‘malicious campaign’ against her ‘deliberately, wilfully and with full knowledge that the same constitutes offences under the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act’. She has demanded a public apology from him, failing which she will initiate criminal and civil proceedings against him.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Follow @htshowbiz for more