Shikha Talsania on social media toxicity: I react, block, engage, but don’t let it affect me

On one hand actors are making the most of social media to interact with their fans and keep them updated about their life amid this pandemic, on the other, many are dealing with the negativity spreading fast on these platforms. Sharing her experience, actor Shikha Talsania talks about dealing with trolls and being fat shamed.

“There have been times when I thought of logging out and taking a break from social media. Or I thought of switching my comments off to avoid all the negativity being thrown at me, but I’ve not done any of that yet,” she says.

The Veere Di Wedding (2018) actor adds that while it’s difficult to avoid the negativity, we can definitely take solace in the goodness that also comes our way.

Comfortable in her body, Talsania admits that even today she gets body shamed and is told all sorts of nasty things about the way she looks, and she feels it’s more because she’s an actor.

She explains, “If I’m on social media where these trolls are rampant, there’s no way that I can keep the negative away. The fat shaming and all sorts of trolling still continue to happen. But what I focus on is the lot more love that also comes my way.”

And just to ensure that she maintains her sanity intact while dealing with this social media toxicity, Talsania has her mantra sorted. She shares, “Some days I react, some days I don’t feel like reacting to it, some days I block it to restrict the negativity, someday I engage with it. So, it depends on the day and my mood. But for sure I don’t let this negativity bog me down. I think more important things to focus in my life than all this. Everyone has their way of dealing with it, I have mine. I never let this toxicity affect my mind space.”

Having said that, the actor is hopeful that things will get better soon and it’s just a matter of time.

“I think we’re actually in a different phase right now and still learning about social media. Sometimes, many of us fail to understand how our words and expressions are offensive and might affect people around us. But slowly, given all the talks that are happening, we’ll hopefully understand and get somewhere. I also think while engaging with the trolls more than calling them off and saying you are awful, we can try reasoning things with them as well,” she concludes.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

Author tweets @Shreya_MJ