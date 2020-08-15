Shilpa Shetty celebrates as daughter Samisha turns 6 months old, jokes her workouts would be about ‘running behind her’

Actor Shilpa Shetty has shared a new video of her daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra as she turned six months old on Saturday. She not only shared a cute video of her daughter turning on her belly for the first time, Shilpa also joked about how her workouts would soon be about running behind her daughter.

She wrote: “One moment they are so tiny, your arms seem too big for them... you blink and they’ve outgrown it! As our little angel Samisha turns 6 months old today she’s started turning onto her tummy... signs of being ‘independent’ already Soon, she’ll be sitting up, crawling, and then... my workouts will mainly comprise of running behind her We’ll cross that bridge when we get to it, but for now, I’m loving this time with her. Watching her grow, crossing new milestones every day is a complete blessing and I’m not complaining one bit. Happy 1/2 birthday, our Angel.”

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, she had shared a post talking about her daughter’s first rakhi celebration. “Today and this moment is sooo special for us all, as Viaan-Raj and Samisha celebrate their first Rakhshabandhan . They say, ‘our siblings are our first best friends’, right here is the beginning of a ‘forever’ kinda friendship. Viaan-Raj has always wanted and prayed for a lil sister - and his dream and ours has come true,making today extra special. I’m glad that they will always have each other to fall back on... someone to love unconditionally, talk to , crib about, yet be fiercely protective. Tell your sibling today, how much you love them; and if they’re around you, don’t forget to give them a tight hug! Happy Raksha Bandhan to my instafam,” she wrote.

Shilpa and her businessman husband Raj Kundra in February announced that they have become parents to a baby girl, born through surrogacy.

