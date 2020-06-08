Shilpa Shetty cuts birthday cake baked by Raj Kundra, with help from son Viaan and daughter Samisha. See pics

Sections
Shilpa Shetty enjoyed a happy birthday with her family, including husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan and daughter Samisha.

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 20:34 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Shilpa Shetty had a truly happy birthday.

Actor Shilpa Shetty has shared a family picture to wrap up her birthday celebrations. Her businessman husband Raj Kundra baked her a delicious-looking cake that their son Viaan cut on his mom’s behalf.

Shilpa’s birthday post showed the whole family joining her for the cake-cutting ceremony. While her baby daughter Samisha is seen in her arms, Viaan’s full focus in on the cake. Meanwhile, Raj is seen planting a kiss on Samisha’s face.

 

“Yaaay! My favourite vanilla meringue cake freshly baked by the bestest hubby in the world , @rajkundra9 ,family by my side (the rest on a video call )and all the love , wishes and blessings pouring in from all over the world .. Feeling a surge of love and gratitude.. Thaaankyouuuuu all sooooo much,” she captioned her post. A second picture showed that her sister Shamita and mother Sunanda had also joined her for the birthday party.



Shilpa got birthday wishes from her Bollywood friends as well. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra posted a picture with her on Instagram. “My dearest @theshilpashetty happy birthday .. we have known each other since 1993 and done a lot of work together and on the course of our journey in the world of movies we become close friends to (heart). You have remained the wonderful and positive girl that you have always been and inspiringly fit #lotsoflove #shilpashetty #love,” Malhotra wrote in the caption.

Also read: Sonu Sood meets Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, thanks him for ‘support offered to help my migrant brothers’

Madhuri Dixit Nene, on the other hand, took to Twitter to wish the actor. “Wishing you loads of love, happiness and good health @TheShilpaShetty Have a wonderful year ahead!” she tweeted. Anil Kapoor also wished her Rishtey co-star and said he is looking forward to her “fun birthday videos”. “Happy Birthday, @TheShilpaShetty! Always stay your happy, fit, healthy and positive self! Looking forward to your fun birthday Tik Tok and videos!” tweeted Kapoor.

