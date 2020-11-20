Sections
Home / Bollywood / Shilpa Shetty gives fans first glimpse of baby girl Samisha's face. See photos, video

Shilpa Shetty gives fans first glimpse of baby girl Samisha’s face. See photos, video

Shilpa Shetty, who has kept her daughter Samisha’s face shielded from the media until now, gave fans a first glimpse of the little cutie when she stepped out with her on Friday.

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 15:12 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Shilpa Shetty steps out with her daughter Samisha in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)

Shilpa Shetty, who welcomed daughter Samisha through surrogacy in February, has been sharing adorable glimpses of her on social media. However, in all the pictures, the little one’s face was hidden. Now, fans have finally got to see what she looks like.

On Friday afternoon, Shilpa stepped out with Samisha and even waved for the paparazzi calling out to her. Pictures and videos of the nine-month-old are being widely shared on social media, with fans gushing over how cute she looks.

 

 



Shilpa and her husband, Raj Kundra, welcomed Samisha on February 15. The couple, who are also parents to seven-year-old son Viaan, had been trying to have a second child for five years.

Taking to Instagram to share the happy news, Shilpa wrote, “Our prayers have been answered with a miracle… With gratitude in our hearts, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little Angel, Samisha Shetty Kundra.”

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans call for boycott of Ranveer Singh’s new Bingo ad. Brand issues clarification

As Samisha turned six months old, Shilpa reflected on how fast she was growing up. “One moment they are so tiny, your arms seem too big for them... you blink and they’ve outgrown it! As our little angel Samisha turns 6 months old today, she’s started turning onto her tummy... signs of being ‘independent’ already. Soon, she’ll be sitting up, crawling, and then... my workouts will mainly comprise of running behind her. We’ll cross that bridge when we get to it, but for now, I’m loving this time with her. Watching her grow, crossing new milestones every day is a complete blessing and I’m not complaining one bit. Happy 1/2 birthday, our Angel,” the actor wrote.

On the work front, Shilpa is all set to return to the big screen after a hiatus of 13 years. She will be seen in Sabbir Khan’s Nikamma alongside Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. She also has Priyadarshan’s comedy Hungama 2 in the pipeline.

