Shilpa Shetty goofs around with son Viaan, says ‘Years may wrinkle the skin, but to give up enthusiasm wrinkles the soul’

Shilpa Shetty shared a goofy picture with her son, Viaan, and emphasised the importance of keeping one’s inner child alive. She said that as maturity and pragmatism come with age, the hope and enthusiasm of childhood takes a beating. However, she emphasised that it is crucial to keep the zeal intact.

In an Instagram post, Shilpa wrote, “Our youth is spent in shaping us for the life ahead... education, career, friendships, relationships, heartbreaks, and so much more. All of this - more or less - is common to most of us. But, as the years go by, we unlearn some things and learn some more. Maturity and pragmatism takes over our vulnerability and trust.”

“Our experiences are unique to each one of us and they make us who we become eventually. I truly believe that our childhood & youth are given to us as tools, to shape our latter years purely through our own decisions & learnings. While it’s important to be practical & wise, it’s also crucial to have that zeal & enthusiasm intact within. To be curious about something new and look at the world with a glint of hope in your eyes... is what makes life beautiful. Years may wrinkle the skin, but to give up enthusiasm wrinkles the soul... For that, I’m really happy that my inner child is still alive,” she added.

Shilpa is gearing up to make her comeback on the big screen after more than a decade. She was last seen in Anil Sharma’s Apne, which came out in 2007. She will be seen in two films - Sabbir Khan’s Nikamma and Priyadarshan’s Hungama 2. The release of both films is currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m someone who lives in the now, you’ve to take it as it comes, I don’t think my reintroduction on the big screen is more important than health. I don’t want to step out of the house as it is. When my daughter was born, I was so worried that I have two films, how would I manage?” she told Hindustan Times in an interview.

When asked if Nikamma and Hungama 2 are likely to get a direct-to-digital release, Shilpa said, “I’ve had a word with Sabbir (Khan; director of Nikamma) and he’d not like to release it on the web. Ours is a very big film, we want to hear it on a Dolby digital surround sound. Even Ratan ji (Ratan Jain; producer Hungama 2) doesn’t want to do it. These are not OTT films. Everything happens for the best, we’ll get to it when we get to it.”

