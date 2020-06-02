Shilpa Shetty Kundra: My daughter has not even been out in the courtyard

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra says she is so cautious that her three-month-old daughter Samisha has not been out of the house

An eternal optimist, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, like many others dealing with the lockdown, has got ample time for some moral introspection. The actor admits that her viewpoint surely has changed a lot about a lot of things in life.

“I’m looking at the situation in a positive way. This has got me thinking about all the designer bags and clothes that I have and I felt what’s the used of all of this at the end of it. I’m rethinking on what is it that I really need. I feel that the needs have to be segregated from the wants,” she says.

Given the crisis that so many others have been facing around the country, Shetty, 44, feels grateful that she and her family haven’t faced any issues during this lockdown. However, she admits that there were some hiccups when it came to a few things about her three-month-old daughter, Samisha, who she welcomed via surrogacy.

“I can’t call it a problem because people will laugh and say that this can’t even be a problem. I’m not breastfeeding obviously so you need the right formula that’s easy on the child. Not finding the formula powder for my baby was a genuine problem because the imports had shut. Only a mother can understand that when a child is used to a certain formula you don’t want to change it. It’s a problem but it’s not an impossibility to cope with,” she shares.

Besides, the actor says she also faced giving her daughter the second immunization dose that is a very important and must be given in the first 10 to 12 weeks. “I had to literally beg and plead for a pediatrician to come home and give it. I didn’t want to step out with the child as the shot was already delayed by 15 days. So yes these things are hard for a mother. I’m so cautious that my child has not been out of the house and not even in the courtyard,” Shetty tells us.

While the Covid-19 crisis has brought a lot of distress to the health, well-being of people and the economy of the country, Shetty is focusing on the brighter side of things.

“I live right at the beach and I’ve never seen it so clean. It just makes me realise the damages that we’ve caused to the universe. It’s time to introspect, take the learning and put it to practice. People are being cognizant about cleanliness,” says the actor, adding that it has also “translated into us spending quality time with family, which is a luxury for a lot of people.”