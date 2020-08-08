Shilpa Shetty Kundra: Nepotism can’t be bigger than your fate

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra says we all come with our destiny and if one has the strength and will power to fight and put in that amount and work, no one can stop you from achieving success.

Aggressive discussions about the unfair practices prevalent in the Hindi film industry seems to have become the new normal, with terms like nepotism, insiders vs outsiders, level playing field being used everywhere — from social media to prime-time debates on news channels.

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra acknowledges the anger that many are feeling towards the film industry, and she respects the various opinions on the matter.

“I just feel that a lot has happened in this time, there’s a lot of pent up anger within people. And I feel the only place to vent it out is social media. Most of them are faceless, those who have the face and strength have spoken. I just feel that to each to his own. I’m not somebody who sits and judges a person who has an opinion,” says the actor, adding that a person’s opinion “may or may not be someone else’s reality”.

While talking about her Bollywood journey which started with Baazigar in 1992, Kundra says she has no complaints. Despite the ups and downs and being a true blue outsider, she says she achieved a lot.

“I’ve really relied on fate. I came from a non-film background and I worked very hard in my life. If someone says that nepotism is bigger than fate, I’d disagree. It can’t be. We all come with our destiny. If you have the strength and will power to fight and put in that amount and work, no one can stop you from achieving success,” the 45-year-old asserts.

The actor goes on to share that there’s something that she has followed, which has kept her going all these year and not become hopeless.

“You need to realise that it may take time and not most people have that much strength or patience. I’m a Sai baba bhakt and I always say that ‘Shraddha aur Saburi’ is what’s most important. One has to have faith as well as patience. There’s nothing in the world can be unachievable,” she says, before adding, “Now that’s my point of view, not everybody has to agree with it.”

