Shilpa Shetty poses with daughter Samisha, the little one is baffled by all the attention. See cute pics

Actor Shilpa Shetty posed with her daughter Samisha as she ran an errand in Mumbai. Shilpa welcomed Samisha earlier this year via surrogacy.

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 19:29 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Shilpa Shetty seen with daughter Samisha.

This is one mother-daughter duo that we can’t seem to get enough of. On Thursday afternoon, actor Shilpa Shetty was seen with daughter Samisha and as the two came across a horde of paparazzi, photos were inevitable.

While Shilpa gamely posed for photos, the little one seemed to be puzzled by all the attention. The fans, however, were overjoyed to see the photo. “What a cute kid,” wrote one while another said, “What an adorable glimpse”.

Shilpa has spoken about becoming a mother at the age of 45. She has a son, Viaan Raj, with husband Raj Kundra. “I remember I did have a few meltdowns after Viaan because when you’re this first time mom, it’s very daunting and it just hits you. So it was difficult the first time around but now I feel it’s like a cake walk. #Guts to me, I am 45 and I’ve had another child. I’ll be 50 and my child is 5,” she had told Neha Dhupia in an interview.

 

Announcing the birth of Samisha, Shilpa had written on social media at the time, “Our prayers have been answered with a miracle. With gratitude in our hearts we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little Angel. Samisha Shetty Kundra. Born on 15th February 2020 Junior SSK in the house,” Shilpa said. She even revealed the meaning behind her unique name. “Sa’ in Sanskrit is “to have”, and ‘Misha’ in Russian stands for “someone like God”. You personify this name - our Goddess Laxmi, and complete our family.”

On the work front, Shilpa is all set to return to the big screen after a hiatus of 13 years. She will be seen in Sabbir Khan’s Nikamma alongside Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. She also has Priyadarshan’s comedy Hungama 2 in the pipeline.

