Shilpa Shetty posts video with sister Shamita before leaving for family holiday in a private jet: ‘Time to shut up and bounce’

Shilpa Shetty jetted off to an undisclosed location with her family to ring in Christmas and New Year. She took to Instagram to share a boomerang video of her and sister Shamita Shetty posing excitedly outside a private jet.

“Time to shut up and bounce! #happyholidays all. @shamitashetty_official #sistersquad #traveldiaries #holidays #fun #gratitude #happiness,” Shilpa captioned the clip. Shamita shared the same video on her page and wrote, “It’s holidayyy timeeee finally!! #familytime #funtimes #love #instadaily @theshilpashetty.”

Many of their fans wished them a happy journey. “Enjoy your time,” wrote one. “Masti mood,” another commented. “Hahaha cute.... Happy Holidays,” a third wrote.

Shilpa, who is a co-owner of the Bastian chain of restaurants in Mumbai, has been sharing glimpses of the new outlet in Worli, which will open soon. The one in Bandra is a celebrity hotspot and is frequented by Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday, among others.

Shilpa is also gearing up to make her acting comeback after 13 years with Sabbir Khan’s Nikamma, which also stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. Apart from this, she will be seen in Priyadarshan’s Hungama 2, alongside Paresh Rawal, Meezaan and Pranitha Subhash.

Though both of Shilpa’s films were set for a release this year, they have been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, she confirmed that the makers of both films were keen on a theatrical release and were not considering going the direct-to-digital route.

Shamita, meanwhile, was recently seen in the Zee5 series Black Widows. She plays a frustrated wife who murders her husband after years of suffering abuse. The show, an adaptation of the popular Finnish show of the same name, also featured Mona Singh and Swastika Mukherjee in the lead roles.

