Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Shilpa Shetty posts video with sister Shamita before leaving for family holiday in a private jet: ‘Time to shut up and bounce’

Shilpa Shetty posts video with sister Shamita before leaving for family holiday in a private jet: ‘Time to shut up and bounce’

Shilpa Shetty shared a video with her sister, Shamita Shetty, before they took off on a family holiday to an undisclosed location. Watch the video, taken outside a private jet, here.

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 14:28 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty took off on a holiday.

Shilpa Shetty jetted off to an undisclosed location with her family to ring in Christmas and New Year. She took to Instagram to share a boomerang video of her and sister Shamita Shetty posing excitedly outside a private jet.

“Time to shut up and bounce! #happyholidays all. @shamitashetty_official #sistersquad #traveldiaries #holidays #fun #gratitude #happiness,” Shilpa captioned the clip. Shamita shared the same video on her page and wrote, “It’s holidayyy timeeee finally!! #familytime #funtimes #love #instadaily @theshilpashetty.”

Many of their fans wished them a happy journey. “Enjoy your time,” wrote one. “Masti mood,” another commented. “Hahaha cute.... Happy Holidays,” a third wrote.

 



Shilpa, who is a co-owner of the Bastian chain of restaurants in Mumbai, has been sharing glimpses of the new outlet in Worli, which will open soon. The one in Bandra is a celebrity hotspot and is frequented by Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday, among others.

Shilpa is also gearing up to make her acting comeback after 13 years with Sabbir Khan’s Nikamma, which also stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. Apart from this, she will be seen in Priyadarshan’s Hungama 2, alongside Paresh Rawal, Meezaan and Pranitha Subhash.

Also see: Ankita Lokhande kisses boyfriend Vicky Jain at birthday bash, grooves to Garmi with BFF Rashami Desai. See inside pics, video

Though both of Shilpa’s films were set for a release this year, they have been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, she confirmed that the makers of both films were keen on a theatrical release and were not considering going the direct-to-digital route.

Shamita, meanwhile, was recently seen in the Zee5 series Black Widows. She plays a frustrated wife who murders her husband after years of suffering abuse. The show, an adaptation of the popular Finnish show of the same name, also featured Mona Singh and Swastika Mukherjee in the lead roles.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pushed over the edge, PM Oli drops a bombshell at rivals that also hurts China
by Shishir Gupta
Masks mandatory for next 6 months in Maharashtra: Thackeray
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Bengal village plays host to Amit Shah with live baul performance, local cuisine
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
5-acre land, zero-energy structure: Mosque in Ayodhya’s Dhannipur village
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Mallika Soni

latest news

EU must shift to open way for Brexit trade deal, says UK minister
by Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Gill, Rahul, Pant get ready for 2nd Test; Saha,Shaw to be benched - Report
by Press Trust of India
Bengal village plays host to Amit Shah with live baul performance, local cuisine
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Cultural performances greet Amit Shah at Tagore’s Visva Bharati; TMC ups ante
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.