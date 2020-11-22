Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra celebrate 11th wedding anniversary with romantic posts, share their ‘no filter love’

Actor Shilpa Shetty and her businessman husband Raj Kundra celebrate their 11th wedding anniversary on Sunday. The couple has shared sweet and romantic posts for each other on Instagram to make their big day even more special.

Shilpa shared a ‘no filter’ selfie of the two. “No filter LOVE The REAL DEALAs we complete 11 years today, I still have eyes only for you (and on you ) Somethings never change What was... STILL IS! Whoa! 11 years and not counting! Happy Anniversary, my Cookie, @rajkundra9,” she wrote with the photo.

Raj chose a more quirky and cute way to wish Shilpa. He shared an animated video of the two as lovers who getting married, get a home and grow old together. The video was set to Whitney Houston’s classic song, I Will Always Love You. “I Love you and I will always Love you @theshilpashetty till I die and if there is life after that I will continue to Love you. Happy Anniversary my darling #11years #Anniversary #Eternal #loveyou,” he wrote in his post.

Shilpa replied to his post, writing, “Awwwwwwwwwwww Lovveee it and lovvvveee youuuuu more Cookie.” Shilpa’s sister Shamita Shetty also commented on the post, writing, “Omg!!! This is the cutest !!!!! Happy anniversary.” Actor Manasi Joshi Roy wrote, “Happy Anniversary dear Shilpa & Raj This is so sweet.”

Also read: Mona Singh says she froze her eggs when she was 34: ‘I want to chill with my partner, not mentally prepared to have a kid’

Shilpa and Raj got married on November 22, 2009. The had their son Viaan in 2012 and welcomed daughter Samisha, born via surrogacy, earlier this year.

Shilpa had said in an interview to Pinkvilla that Raj tried to woo her with Versace bags. “In fact, he sent me three bags of the same style in three different colours, and I was astonished. He was constantly throwing hints at me. But, I asked him to give it a full stop as I didn’t want to spoil the friendship and bond we shared. Moreover, I was never going to shift to London, though I was dying to get married at that time,” she had said.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter