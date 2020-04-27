Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra fight as son Viaan plays troublemaker in their modern Mahabharat. Watch video

Actor Shilpa Shetty has shared a funny adaptation of Mahabharat straight from her home with son Viaan playing the role of Naarad muni. The actor and husband Raj Kundra, along with Viaan, enacted their version of Mahabharat, which had the couple fighting with each other over a misunderstanding created by the 7-year-old.

Shilpa posted the video on Instagram and wrote in caption, “Our modern-day Mahabharat. Daddyji aur Mummyji ke beech jung ched ke humaare Bete ji ne Sunday ka funda badal diya! Isiliye, our modern-day Mahabharat has modern-day problems and modern-day shastra. #SondaysBeLike Kaisa laga yeh yudh aapko? #sundaysbelike #sonday #mahabharat #fun #gratitude #love #laughs.”

The video begins with Viaan visiting Raj, who is busy eating chips, and complains to him about Shilpa, claiming that she has called Raj “mota (fat)”. The young boy then visits Shilpa, who is busy reading a book on yoga, and tells her how Raj has called her “lazy”. The two get furious and come out with their weapons (plastic toy guns) to face each other in the battlefield. The well-edited video even shows the clashing of plastic bullets just like its shown on the TV show, Mahabharat. However, they soon realise that they have been played and it is Naarad (Viaan) who has created the misunderstanding between them. As they run to catch the real culprit, Viaan runs for his life at the end of the video.

Shilpa’s sister Shamita reacted to the video, “Hahahahah soooo cuteeee!!! Our baby viannniiiii” along with few laughing emojis. The post received more than 1.1 million views in a few hours.

Also read: Sunny Leone shows her abstract artwork made over 40 days during lockdown, says ‘It’s like our lives at the moment’. See pic

Shilpa had earlier shared a video of how their son plays around them during their couple workout. It showed the 7-year-old boy sliding below his parents and hopping over them as they continue to perform various yoga aasans. She had said, “I truly believe that the family that eats, prays and works out together... stays together!” Talking about how the boy have fun, she wrote in caption, “Viaan, on the other hand, was just happy to be jumping around and using up some of that pent up energy. A morning well-spent, this was! I hope you all are staying home and staying fit too.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more