Home / Bollywood / Shilpa Shetty resumes shoot for Hungama 2, shares photo with Paresh Rawal and Meezaan: 'And we're offffff'

Shilpa Shetty shared a photo with her Hungama 2 co-stars Paresh Rawal, Meezaan and Pranitha Subhash and revealed that they were resuming the shoot of the film. See her post here.

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 14:47 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Shilpa Shetty with the team of Hungama 2.

After a several-month hiatus on account of the coronavirus pandemic, Shilpa Shetty is set to resume shooting for Priyadarshan’s comedy Hungama 2. She took to Instagram to share the news and shared a photo of the team posing outside a chartered plane. The picture features her co-stars Paresh Rawal, Meezaan and Pranitha Subhash. Producer Ratan Jain could also be seen in it.

In her caption, Shilpa wrote, “And we’re offffff... Time for some Hungama. #hungama2 #confusionunlimited #shootmode #safetyfirst #poweron #backtowork #workdiaries #takeoff.” All of them were seen wearing masks on their faces.

 

Shilpa, who has been away from the Bollywood scene for more than a decade, is all set to make her acting comeback. She will return with Sabbir Khan’s Nikamma, which also stars Abhimanyu Dassani and marks the big screen debut of Shirley Setia. She will follow it up with Hungama 2.

Also read: Nick Jonas asks Priyanka Chopra for a signed copy of her memoir, she says ‘I love you babu’ in reply

Earlier this year, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Shilpa said that 2020 is a ‘blur’ for everyone and it will take some time for things to return to normalcy. “My films are on floors. I don’t think it makes any sense for producers to release their films this year. I will wait for my time. 2021 is the year. 2020 didn’t exist,” she quipped.

Due to the pandemic, several big Bollywood films are going the direct-to-digitial route, but Shilpa said that the makers of Nikamma and Hungama 2 want a theatrical release. “I’ve had a word with Sabbir (Khan; director of Nikamma) and he’d not like to release it on the web. Ours is a very big film, we want to hear it on a Dolby digital surround sound. Even Ratan ji (Ratan Jain; producer Hungama 2) doesn’t want to do it. These are not OTT films. Everything happens for the best, we’ll get to it when we get to it,” she said.

