Shilpa Shetty reveals truth of social media: ‘Low days, heartbreaks, insecurities concealed behind a mask of filters’

Shilpa Shetty has penned a note on Instagram, urging her fans and followers to engage in constructive criticism and share only positive posts on the picture sharing platform. The actor has also asked people not to believe everything that they see on social media.

Sharing an apt picture which shows a half-eaten apple that appears whole in the mirror, she wrote. “There’s so much on social media that is shared purely as a façade to cover the lives we lead. The hardships, the struggles, the low days, the heartbreaks, insecurities, and so much more are easily concealed behind a mask of filters... one that we’ve been wearing since time immemorial. Always remember, like we don’t put our difficulties on display on social media, neither do other people. Nobody’s life is perfect. Most are dealing with their own issues.. So, don’t let social media trick you into believing all that you see, and don’t allow it to play with your mind & emotions. Life isn’t a bed of roses for any of us, but we’re all in this together. Let’s try & make this medium a positive one with constructive criticism and care, to make us a healthier community, less negative & more positive ‘grams’ on this ‘gram’.”

She ended the note saying, “Stay strong, my instafam, let’s make a happy & healthy community, and reassure ourselves that... This too shall pass. SwasthRaho, Mast Raho! #MondayMotivation #SwasthRahoMastRaho #mentalhealth #happiness #mask #facade.”

Also read: Harinder Sikka claims Raazi director Meghna Gulzar didn’t give him credit: ‘I was removed from everything’

Shilpa kept her fans entertained and involved by sharing funny videos, workout tutorials, healthy recipes and humorous posts on Instagram throughout the lockdown. Most of her funny videos also feature her husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan.

Shilpa also welcomed her daughter Samisha in February via surrogacy. She spoke about how the baby has been kept indoors ever since she arrived before lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic.

Follow @htshowbiz for more