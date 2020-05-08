Shilpa Shetty’s epic reply to husband Raj Kundra who complained her aalu parantha had no potatoes. Watch

Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra are having all the fun during their free time at home. Shilpa has again shared a candid video of their fun banter and this time the couple is talking about food.

Sharing the video on her Instagram page, Shilpa wrote in caption, “Food for thought !! #fridayfun #laughs #comedy #cray #food.” The video shows Shilpa serving Raj an aalu ka parantha but the latter complains that he can’t see any potato in the parantha. An angry Shilpa blasts him saying, “Do you get to see Kashmir in Kashmiri pulao or Banaras in Banarasi sari?” and goes away.

The video has been viewed more than 388000 times in less than an hour. Actor Abhimanyu Dassani commented on the post, “Hahaha you guys”. Hair stylist Amit Thakur wrote, “Hahaha you two are epic”.

Shilpa’s Instagram page is either flooded with workout tutorials for her fans or fun videos featuring her husband and son Viaan. Shilpa recently shared a message on the occasion of International Smile Day May 6. She wrote, “A SMILE is the one curve that we don’t need to flatten in times like these... the one curve that sets everything straight, more contagious than a Virus but this one cures all your ailments. Be the reason for someone’s smile and see how the world slowly becomes a better place to live in. Spread the cheer... #InternationalSmileDay #BeHappy #SmileMore #gratitude #blessed.” The actress shared a picture of herself where she can be seen laughing her heart out!

Shilpa Shetty is a fitness freak and yoga expert too. The actress recently took to Instagram to advise her fans to perform some exercise to avoid stiffening of muscles due to inactivity of our body amid the ongoing lockdown.

“We’re living in some extreme situations right now. On the one hand, there’s so much to do around the house while many are also working-from-home; on the other hand, the excess free time keeps us seated for long hours with very little movement - a massive state of confusion for the body. All of this, however, can lead to a stiff and painful back and muscles. It’s important to keep stretching and strengthening the back to avoid any long-term, severe pain. So, I practice this routine regularly and it works wonders for me. It strengthens the back and abdominal muscles, improves flexibility in the spine and enhances the body posture. It also relieves back pain and relaxes the back muscles, while opening up the lungs. Give your body a little activity so it doesn’t go into a state of shock in these testing times. Stay indoors, stay safe!,” Shilpa wrote sharing a video of her workout.

Shilpa and Raj welcomed a baby girl this year. The child is named Samisha and was born via surrogacy.

