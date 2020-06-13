Shilpa Shetty’s hilarious TikTok video catches David Warner’s attention, he says ‘this made me laugh so much’

Sections
Australian cricketer David Warner shared his reaction to Shilpa Shetty’s hilarious TikTok video on Instagram.

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 17:11 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

David Warner has reacted to Shilpa Shetty’s TikTok video.

Shilpa Shetty is not just a yoga enthusiast but also a TikTok star with 18.8 million followers. And among one of her fans is Australian cricketer David Warner. The cricketer, who is often seen grooving to Indian songs on TikTok, has now praised one of Shilpa’s videos, which shows her playing an opera singer.

David shared a video collage where he is seen laughing while intently watching Shilpa’s video. He shared it on Instagram and captioned it, “This made me laugh so much... crazy time @theshilpashetty.”

 

Shilpa had shared the video on TikTok a few days back and wrote, “#fakesmile lockdown extend ho gaya hai yeh sunne ke baad mera reaction #fyp #crazy #funny #comedy #laugh.” She can be seen laughing in a weird manner as if she’s singing a song at an opera. It received more than 1.9 million ‘likes’ and 10900 comments.



On Saturday, Shilpa shared a hilarious video that also features her husband Raj Kundra. She shared the video on TikTok and captioned it, “Mauke pe Chauka ! @therajkundra #fyp #laugh #comedy #patipatni #washchallenge #funny.” It shows Raj washing his hands with soap when Shilpa interrupts and asks him to also wash a few utensils as well during the procedure.

 

Also read: Shilpa Shetty's lavish home boasts of a gym, garden and several art installations. See inside pics

 

Shilpa recently celebrated her 45th birthday at home. Raj penned a heartfelt note for the actor on Instagram along with a montage video. He wrote, “You are that woman who transformed my imperfections into perfections, with your love. Just seeing you smile lights up the darkest of days and makes it all worth it. You are not just the mother of my children, but the Queen of my life and heart. I Love you Beyond words. Happy Birthday my jaan @theshilpashetty.” He signed off as ‘your hubby’.

The video featured their special moments together and had the song Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You playing in the background.

