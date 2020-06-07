Shilpa Shetty’s lavish home boasts of a gym, garden and several art installations. See inside pics

Shilpa Shetty has been quarantining with her family at their lavish abode in Juhu which also boasts of a fully-equipped gym and a big garden. The actor often shares a glimpse of her house, named Kinara, on Instagram and it’s nothing less than a treat for her fans.

In her regular social media posts, Shilpa is either chilling in the living room with husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan, enjoying fresh air in her garden or trying various healthy recipes in her kitchen.

The house has quite a few massive art installations which steal the limelight in many of her pictures. The irregular stone structure in her living room, the hand-shaped stone structure in the garden or the giant horse in one of the corners are some of the highlights of her Vastu-compliant house.

Shilpa is also seen working out in different places in the house. She sometimes does yoga in front of the stone structure in the living room or sits on the stone bench in the open area. The living room also comes with an adjoining gym space which has basic gym equipments enough for a family.

Shilpa’s residence also comes with a small patio looking over the garden. She had recently shared a glimpse of her balcony as she sat with her newborn daughter in the bamboo swing chair and shared the video on Instagram.

The actor is known for her penchant for fitness and also grows a few veggies at home. She had once shared a video as she stepped out in the open area to collect their harvest of brinjals. Encouraging her fans to indulge in organic farming, she had written, “One of the greater joys of life is to see your efforts coming to fruition in this circle of life; whether it is about starting a new venture, seeing your child grow up or just the plants you nurture bearing vegetables and fruits for you to enjoy. Planted these seeds in pots a few months ago and was thrilled to see brinjals and chillies ready to be harvested. As they say, what you sow, so you shall reap.”

