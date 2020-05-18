Sections
Shilpa Shetty’s son Viaan nails backflip in new video, Tiger Shroff says ‘I think I’ll need training from my little bro’

Shilpa Shetty shared a video of her son Viaan doing a backflip perfectly. Tiger Shroff commented that he needs training from the seven-year-old.

May 18, 2020

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Tiger Shroff is in awe of Shilpa Shetty’s son Viaan.

Shilpa Shetty served her fans their much-needed dose of Monday Motivation by sharing a video of her seven-year-old son Viaan acing the backflip. She revealed in her caption that he developed an interest in fitness after seeing her and Raj Kundra work out regularly.

“Children always imitate whatever they see their parents doing. Seeing us workout and practice yoga, Viaan started taking an interest in his health and fitness early on. Kids have a lot of energy and it’s important for that enormous energy to be channelised well. He loves gymnastics, so I enrolled him.” she wrote.

“But gymnastics without practice can make you rusty. So, we keep practising... keeps him occupied, active, and strong! So, if your kids want to pursue something they must practice because practice makes you perfect, and makes them hungry and sleep well... ha ha ha. Stay home, stay safe! #MondayMotivation #SwasthRahoMastRaho #FitIndia #FitIndiaMovement #gymnastics #exercise #active #fitness #goodhealth #staysafe #stayhome #stayindoors,” she added.

Tiger Shroff, who is known for his flexibility and agility, was in awe of the nimble Viaan. “I think I’ll need training from my little bro now post lockdown,” he commented, followed by a heart-eyes emoji. Shilpa replied, “@tigerjackieshroff, he’s only learning from the best, YOU… #teamtiger.”



Proud father Raj Kundra wrote, “That’s MY SON.” Shamita Shetty also showered love on her little nephew. “Whoooaahhhh!!! Our Vianniii strongest,” she commented.

 

Shilpa has been entertaining her fans with fun TikTok videos, featuring Raj. She has also been using the lockdown to spend quality time with Viaan and her daughter Samisha.

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Shilpa said that she was enjoying the lockdown, ‘in a selfish way’. She said, “I’m loving self-isolation. I have my baby at home along with my son. I worked 9 to 9 shifts everyday, including travel. This break is for your good health, so make the best of the family time!”

Shilpa will make her acting comeback with Sabbir Khan’s Nikamma, which also stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. She will also be seen opposite Paresh Rawal in Priyadarshan’s Hungama 2.

