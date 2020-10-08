Shilpa Shetty’s son Viaan pays tribute to Sonu Sood in his school project, she says ‘a proud mommy moment’

Actor Shilpa Shetty’s son is quite impressed with her industry colleague Sonu Sood’s work and he even took inspiration from the actor who has been helping migrants and those in need during the pandemic. Viaan’s project talks about the nationwide lockdown and how Sonu ensured thousands of migrants reached their native villages.

It shows animated versions of two migrants discussing Sonu as a slow version of Vande Mataram plays in the background. Shilpa shared the video and wrote, “Viaan’s school project, dedicated to a true hero @sonu_sood Kids are keen observers of all that happens around them. Watching Viaan work on his recent school project reiterated this... The topic for his project was to talk about ‘people who made a difference’. With all that has happened in these past few months, he’s been observing and admiring all the work that my dear friend @sonu_sood has put in selflessly for the people in need. In times when everyone stayed at home with fear, he decided to be brave and put others’ pain before his feelings. His brave and relentless service towards migrants who reached out to him really struck a chord with Viaan. So, he worked on this lovely animated video that he conceptualised, wrote, dubbed for, and edited as an ode to this hero (Viaan’s choice completely). I take immense pride in sharing this one with you all - a ‘proud mommy’ moment (Remember he’s only 8) This one is for you, Sonu! @rajkundra9.” Sonu responded on the post to say, “Humbled big big hug Viaan. Love u loads buddy. You are a superstar.”

Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap responded to the post and wrote, “How lovely.”Filmmaker Ahmed Khan also commented, “Well done proud mamma.” Sonu also shared the post and wrote, “Humbled Thank you so much Viaan @theshilpashetty @rajkundra9 our hero Viaan is super talented. So so proud of him. Love him loads.”

Sonu has been helping migrants getting them back to their native villages and is even working towards generating jobs for them. He continues to help various people in meeting their expenses for medical treatment and education .

Also read: Taapsee Pannu strikes some cool poses during Maldives vacation, says ‘after all we are tourists’. See pics

Last month, Sonu was conferred with the prestigious SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), for his philanthropic work during the coronavirus lockdown.

Follow @htshowbiz for more