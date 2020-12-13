Sections
Home / Bollywood / Shilpa Shetty’s son Viaan sneakily eats candy cane as they decorate their Christmas tree together. Watch video

Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram to give a sneak peek of her ‘favourite tradition’ with son Viaan - decorating the Christmas tree together. Watch the video here.

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 13:55 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Shilpa Shetty and her son Viaan decorated their Christmas tree together.

Actor Shilpa Shetty and her son Viaan got a head start on this year’s holiday decorating. They decked up their Christmas tree with twinkling lights, baubles, stars and hanging ornaments in different shapes.

Shilpa took to Instagram to share a boomerang video of what she called her and Viaan’s ‘favourite tradition’. In the clip, he was also seen sneakily eating some candy cane, as she made a shocked face. “Viaan thought the candy cane was yum. Whoever said it was easy being a mum. Decorating the tree together is our favourite tradition; T’is the time to be jolly... fa la la la... la la la la,” she wrote.

Fans showered love on Shilpa and Viaan in the comments section. “The perfect mum and son,” one wrote. “So sweet both of u,” another commented. “Awesome...soo cute,” a third wrote.

 



Shilpa, who has been missing from the big screen for over a decade, is gearing up to make her acting comeback with Sabbir Khan’s Nikamma. The film also stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.

Also see: Saif Ali Khan displays chivalrous side as he holds the door open for pregnant Kareena Kapoor outside clinic. Watch video

Last month, Shilpa wrapped up the shoot of Nikamma and shared behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the set. “The #NikammaShootWrap is a bitter-sweet moment for me... I’ve had an absolute blast shooting with this crazy #Nikamma bunch! We’ve spent so much time together that I’m really going to miss all the madness, but I’m taking back memories that will last a lifetime... all thanks to my director, Sabbir Khan, Abhimanyu, and Shirley. Can’t wait for you all to see the result of our labour of love! For now.. it’s a WRAP..Yaaaaay!,” she wrote on Instagram.

Shilpa also has Priyadarshan’s comedy Hungama 2, alongside Paresh Rawal, Meezaan and Pranitha Subhash, in the pipeline. Though both of her films were set for a release this year, they have been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, she confirmed that the makers of both films were keen on a theatrical release and were not considering going the direct-to-digital route.

