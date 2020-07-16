Sections
Home / Bollywood / Shilpa Shetty says she ‘flew private’ to bring daughter Samisha home: ‘At 45, to have a newborn, takes guts’

Shilpa Shetty says she ‘flew private’ to bring daughter Samisha home: ‘At 45, to have a newborn, takes guts’

Actor Shilpa Shetty has said that she brought newborn daughter Samisha home in a private plane.

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 13:51 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Shilpa Shetty with her husband and two kids.

Actor Shilpa Shetty in a new interview has said that it took guts to have a child at the age of 45. Shilpa and her husband, businessman Raj Kundra, welcomed a baby girl earlier this year, via surrogacy.

“I flew private to bring Samisha home because there was no way in hell that I’d bring a baby born three weeks prematurely, with masks and all,” she told Mumbai Mirror. “A few days later, the nationwide lockdown was announced and I’m grateful for this time with my baby, which, as an actress, I wouldn’t have got otherwise.”

The couple had announced the birth of their daughter, Samisha, on February 21, just a few weeks before the nationwide coronavirus lockdown was imposed. “We are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little Angel, Samisha Shetty Kundra, Born: February 15, 2020,” Shilpa had written in a social media post.

 



She added in the interview, “It feels surreal when people ask me how my ‘children’ are doing. At 45, to have a newborn, takes guts. The first time around, you are breastfeeding and tired all the time. You feel like a cow. I also went through postpartum depression, though I bounced out of it in about two weeks.”

Also read: Shilpa Shetty on why she chose surrogacy: ‘I had couple of miscarriages, waited years for adoption’

In an earlier interview to Hindustan Times, Shilpa had spoken about the process, and how Samisha was born after three attempts. “We had been trying for second child for five years. I had signed Nikamma and had committed my dates to Hungama when I got the news that in February, we were going to be parents again. We cleared our work schedules for the whole month,” she had said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Amber Heard’s former assistant testifies in support of Johnny Depp
Jul 16, 2020 15:01 IST
Call me ‘Sir’ and not ‘My Lord’, Calcutta HC Chief Justice to judiciary officers
Jul 16, 2020 15:00 IST
Despite coronavirus, 1 musical is holding auditions, online
Jul 16, 2020 14:59 IST
I don’t see cinemas dying anytime soon: Vijay Varma
Jul 16, 2020 14:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.