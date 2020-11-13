Shilpa Shetty says she wouldn’t have done Big Brother had she known what she was in for

Actor Shilpa Shetty has said that had she been fully aware of what was in store for her on Big Brother, she wouldn’t have participated in the reality show. Shilpa was at the receiving end of racist remarks by co-contestant Jade Goody, and following a controversy, was declared winner of the season. She subsequently went on to host one season of Bigg Boss, the show’s Hindi counterpart.

In an appearance on Neha Dhupia’s chat show, No Filter Neha, the actor said, “I didn’t expect anything. I think that’s why I went in. If I had any clue or inkling of what it would entail, I don’t think I would’ve said yes. But I’m happy I did because I felt it just suddenly, I just grew up after going on that show. I was very guarded before that.”

However, she said she wouldn’t want to participate in another reality now, because of her responsibilities as a mother. She continued, “You know the situation was different then. I was footloose and fancy free and today I have two kids. I don’t even get out to go to work. So, I want to do everything, I do businesses that I can just run from my house. Even now for me to get out and shoot is cumbersome because I don’t want to be complacent but I’m not someone who aims to do something. There is no goal.”

The actor recently welcomed daughter Samisha via surrogacy, and has an eight-year-old son, Viaan, with husband Raj Kundra. She announced Samisha’s arrival with an Instagram post. “Our prayers have been answered with a miracle. With gratitude in our hearts we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little Angel. Samisha Shetty Kundra. Born on 15th February 2020 Junior SSK in the house,” Shilpa said.

Also read: Shilpa Shetty on becoming a mother to daughter Samisha at age 45: ‘Guts to me, I will be 50 when she is 5’

She will make her acting comeback after a gap of 13 years with Sabbir Khan’s Nikamma. The film stars Abhimanyu Dassani and YouTube sensation Shirley Setia. She also has Hungama 2 in the pipeline. She’d credited the Big Brother controversy for making her a ‘star’. She was quoted as saying by The Telegraph in 2009, the year of Goody’s death, “She (Goody) was the architect of my fame, and I give her the credit for that.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more