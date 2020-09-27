Shilpa Shetty shares adorable glimpse of baby girl Samisha on Daughter’s Day, says ‘Who says miracles don’t happen’. See pic

Shilpa Shetty has shared an adorable picture of her baby girl Samisha on the occasion of Daughter’s Day on Sunday. The actor also penned a touching note about how she cannot count her blessings enough on having her in her life.

The picture shows Shilpa holding the little one in her arms as they stare into each other’s eyes. She wrote, “Who says Miracles don’t happen... Holding one in my hands now. Life is such a miracle, isn’t it? That’s the happiness I’m celebrating today on #DaughtersDay as I hold Samisha our daughter. I definitely don’t need a day to celebrate her.. Cant thank God and the Universe enough for answering & manifesting our prayers, especially Viaan’s, so beautifully; will be eternally grateful. Don’t forget to give your daughters a tight hug today. #SamishaShettyKundra #SSKJr #daughter #family #love #gratitude #blessed.”

Shilpa’s sister Shamita Shetty reacted to the post, “Awww our lil cutieeee.” Actor Shabana Azmi also dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Shilpa had recently shared a cooking video with her son Viaan in which she mentioned that the eight-year-old was preparing brownies to celebrate the occasion. She had written, “A sibling bond is really special Viaan realised it’s Daughter’s Day on 27th, Samisha’s first ‘Daughter’s Day’, so he wanted to celebrate (errr eat brownies) all week long These Gluten-free Chocolate Brownies were a part of the celebrations.”

Shilpa and husband Raj Kundra had announced the birth of their second child via surrogacy on February 21. “We are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little Angel, Samisha Shetty Kundra, Born: February 15, 2020,” Shilpa had written in a social media post.

Shilpa had earlier told Hindustan Times about how Samisha was born after three attempts. She said, “We had been trying for second child for five years. I had signed Nikamma and had committed my dates to Hungama when I got the news that in February, we were going to be parents again. We cleared our work schedules for the whole month.”

