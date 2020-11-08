Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Shilpa Shetty shares video of her ‘Sunday binge’, says ‘can’t resist vada pav’

Shilpa Shetty shares video of her ‘Sunday binge’, says ‘can’t resist vada pav’

Shilpa Shetty has shared a new video that shows her feasting on some vada pavs in her car. The actor says she is travelling back from Kajrat, and vada pav is her favourite food to binge on.

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 20:34 IST

By Asian News International, Asian News International

Shilpa Shetty had the best Sunday feast.

Savouring on a lip-smacking vada pao that she couldn’t resist, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra treated fans to a short glimpse from her fabulous ‘Sunday Binge.’ The Dhadkan star posted a clip on Instagram in which she is seen seated in the car while relishing a lip-smacking vada pao.

In the clip, the Life In A Metro star says, “Its Sunday, I can’t resist vada pav, and these crisp spinach pakoras,” as she fills her mouth with the snack. Along with the video, Shilpa explained that she’s travelling back from Kajrat, and this is her favourite food to binge on.

 

She noted, “Chalte Chalte Dekha Vada pao. Mann ne bola Sunday hai.Toh Khao Khao Khao.Banta hai bhau!” “Travelling back from Karjat and this is my favourite Binge food cause its made the best here.. Excuse the food in my mouth..#sundaybinge time.. Crispy Spicy #vadapav ( #onionbhajias #samosas and #palakpakoda #travelfood #sundayfunday #sundayvibes #guiltfree #streetfood #gratitude #happy,” added Shilpa.

Also read: Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan slams Nikki Tamboli, Pavitra Punia and Jaan Kumar Sanu, calls him the ‘rudest’

The post on the photo-sharing platform garnered more than 1 lakh likes within twenty minutes of being posted. The actor has been updating fans on her activities by frequently posting pictures and videos on social media. Last Sunday, Shilpa Shetty gorged on piping hot jalebis in chilly Manali, and shared a glimpse of her ‘Sunday Binge’ said that she just can’t resist the deliciousness of the sweet.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India looks to continuity in ties under Biden, experts expect rebalancing in some areas
Nov 08, 2020 18:01 IST
US Election 2020: Trump lost but Trumpism did not
Nov 08, 2020 20:18 IST
DC vs SRH Live: Shikhar Dhawan key for Delhi Capitals in death overs
Nov 08, 2020 21:06 IST
Groundwork done, Modi govt set to deal with incoming Biden administration
Nov 08, 2020 14:17 IST

latest news

Go eco-friendly with cow dung diya, bamboo candles this Diwali
Nov 08, 2020 21:05 IST
DC vs SRH Live: Shikhar Dhawan key for Delhi Capitals in death overs
Nov 08, 2020 21:06 IST
IPL 2020 - DC Vs SRH, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs
Nov 08, 2020 20:54 IST
Bring out white paper on demonetisation, GST, Gehlot tells PM
Nov 08, 2020 20:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.