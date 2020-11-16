Shilpa Shetty shares video of Samisha and Viaan’s first Bhai Dooj: ‘My little boy’s dream for a li’l sister has come true’

Shilpa Shetty gave a peek into her children Viaan and Samisha’s first-ever Bhai Dooj celebrations. Shilpa took to Twitter to share a video and said that her son’s ‘dream for a little sister’ has finally come true. Samisha was born through surrogacy in February this year.

In the video, Shilpa was seen doing the aarti on behalf on Samisha. Viaan was then seen giving the little one a big hug. “The 2 parts of our hearts Viaan-Raj & Samisha celebrating their first #BhaiDooj. Hearts full of gratitude because my little boy’s dream for a li’l sister has come true. His happiness today is so evident in his radiant smile. Thank you, Universe. @TheRajKundra,” the caption read.

Recently, on Neha Dhupia’s podcast No Filter Neha, Shilpa talked about becoming a mother for the second time at the age of 45. “I think yoga has made a big difference to what I used to be 10 years ago. I remember I did have a few meltdowns after Viaan because when you’re this first-time mom, it’s very daunting and it just hits you. So it was difficult the first time around but now I feel it’s like a cakewalk. Guts to me, I am 45 and I’ve had another child. I’ll be 50 when my child is five,” she said.

Shilpa and her husband, Raj Kundra, welcomed Samisha on February 15. She shared the happy news on Instagram and wrote, “Our prayers have been answered with a miracle… With gratitude in our hearts, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little Angel, Samisha Shetty Kundra.”

On the work front, Shilpa is all set to return to the big screen after a hiatus of 13 years. She will be seen in Sabbir Khan’s Nikamma alongside Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. She also has Priyadarshan’s comedy Hungama 2 in the pipeline.

Also read: Funny meme calls Ranveer Singh the ‘motichoor laddoo’ to Deepika Padukone’s ‘gajar ka halwa’. See her response

Bhai Dooj celebrates the bond between siblings. According to Hindu customs, Bhai Dooj, also known as Yama Dwitiya or Bhai Tika, is celebrated on the second lunar day of ‘Shukla Paksha’ (bright fortnight) in the Hindu calendar month of Kartika, which is two days after the Diwali celebration.

Sara is awaiting the release of David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1, which is a reboot of his 1995 blockbuster of the same name. Varun Dhawan plays the titular role in the film, which stars Paresh Rawal, Shikha Talsania, Jaaved Jaaferi and Rajpal Yadav in supporting roles. It is scheduled to release on Christmas on Amazon Prime Video.

Varun earlier told PTI that Coolie No 1 is not a remake, but an adaptation of the original. “When we do something like this the idea is that the essence has to be the same. But at the same time, the film is completely different. It is not a remake, it is an adaptation. But the title is the same,” he had said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more