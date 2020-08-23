Shilpa Shetty, Shraddha Kapoor go for eco-friendly Ganpati visarjan at home, see pics

Shilpa Shetty and family took part in the Ganesh Visarjan celebration on Sunday. They immersed the idol of Lord Ganesha in a water-filled tub at home itself. The family had welcomed Lord Ganesha on Saturday.

Shilpa, husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan and her mother-in-law were twinning in yellow on the occasion. Shilpa’s mother Sunanda was also present.

She had earlier shared pictures from a havan that was performed on Saturday. She also shared a picture of her daughter Samisha, without showing her face, on her Instagram stories. She captioned it, “Samisha’s annaprashan today.” The six-month-old seems to be dressed in an ethnic outfit as she ate her first morsel on Sunday.

Shilpa had earlier announced the arrival of Lord Ganesha at her home with a boomerang video that featured her, Raj and Viaan standing with folded hands in front of the deity. She wrote, “Ganpati Bappa Moreya. And He’s here! Wishing my #InstaFam and all a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. This year, we need Bappa’s presence and His blessings more than ever. I pray that we emerge victorious from these times with strength & wisdom, and embrace a better future together. May each one of us be blessed abundantly with tons of love, health, happiness, and success. Stay safe... stay healthy... stay strong! @rajkundra9. #HappyGaneshChaturthi #GanapatiBappaMorya #Blessed #gratitude #happiness #familytime #FestivalsOfIndia #StayHealthy #StayHappy #StaySafe.”

Shraddha Kapoor, along with her family, also took part in Ganpati visarjan at her home. She was seen in a pink and white kurta salwar and wore a mask for safety. The Ganesha idols were immersed in a bucket at home.

“With this Aarti that will reverberate in many households, I pray to our beloved ‘Vighnaharta’ for the good health and peace of mind for everyone! She had earlier requested her fans to do the immersion at home and not pollute the sea. She had shared a picture with the eco-friendly Ganesha and wrote, “With our undying spirit, let this Ganesh Chaturthi be celebrated with prayers, love and empathy for one another. A request to everyone who is graced by Ganpati ji to please do the immersion at home in a bucket and not pollute our beaches and the sea.”

