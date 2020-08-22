Shilpa Shetty welcomes Bappa home for daughter Samisha’s first Ganesh Chaturthi, says the pandit quarantined for 13 days

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty has revealed that her priest was quarantined for 13 days as she did not want to risk the health of her newborn daughter Samisha and elderly parents who stay with her. Shilpa welcomed Ganpati Bappa at home and kickstarted celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Sharing a glimpse of her Ganesha idol and celebrations, Shilpa posted a small video and wrote, “We’re all set #HappyGaneshChaturthi #GanapatiBappaMorya #ReelItFeelIt #ReelKaroFeelKaro #blessed #gratitude.” The video shows close-ups of the Ganesha idol, modaks and other prasad items at Shilpa’s temple.

Shilpa told Mid Day that all precautions are being taken care of, given that she has a newborn as well as ageing parents at home. “The decor has been set up by our home staff and me. Everything is sanitised thoroughly and my pandit has been quarantined for 13 days already. This year is extra special as it is Samisha’s first. I’m grateful that we can celebrate him with good health,” she told the tabloid. She also said it will be a family affair this year.

On Friday, Shilpa resumed work after five months and shot for a video dedicated to medical staff who have been at the forefront fighting coronavirus pandemic. Sharing a video from her preparations for the shoot, Shilpa wrote on Instagram, “Getting back to work #NewNormal The best way to make peace with any situation is to gradually adapt to the changes. So, after a 5-month hiatus, I shot for something special, an act for Ganesh Chaturthi as a humble dedication to all our frontline warriors. I wanted to do something special in my own way for the ones who have been working relentlessly to help curb the situation and restore normalcy with their best foot forward.”

She also added, “So, all the necessary precautions were taken & all the guidelines met by the small team who made it happen. But, gotta say, I can’t even begin to express how overwhelming it was to get back to it all - felt surreal. I sincerely hope & pray that our Vighnaharta, Lord Ganesh removes all the negativity, fear, and toxicity surrounding us. Take care of yourself and your loved ones. We owe it to all the brave warriors, who have put their lives on line for us. @cineyug @starplus #NewNormal #FrontlineWarriors #special #BTS #SocialDistancing #gratitude #blessed #StarParivaarGaneshotsav.”

