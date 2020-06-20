Shilpa Shetty wishes mom Sunanda on her birthday: ‘Someone up there was mighty pleased with me. He gave me you’

Actor Shilpa Shetty on Saturday took to Instagram to post a sweet message to wish her mother Sunanda on her birthday. She called her mother the ‘wind beneath my wings’.

She wrote: “Someone up there was mighty pleased with me... He gave me You, to make me the best person that I can be! For loving me unconditionally, yet reprimanding me still for every faux pas, for praying for me religiously and being the wind beneath my wings.. I just want to say, I’m really grateful for you, Ma! Happy Birthday to the one person who is my world... my everything! Love you @sunandashetty10.”

A number of people from the film industry also wished Sunanda Shetty on the occasion. Replying in the comments section, actor Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep wrote: “Happy birthday aunty.” Anil Kapoor’s wife Sunita said: “Happy happy birthday to your darling mom.” Choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant also said: “Happy Birthday Aunty.” Politician and Bollywood actor Bina Kak wished her saying: “Happy birthay dear Sunanda ..Lots of love.” Late actor Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wished her too. “Happiest bday to aunty @theshilpashetty,” she said.

Shilpa’s uband Raj Kundra too wished her mom on Instagram. He wrote: “A mother gives you life but a mother in law gives you her life. Thank you for trusting me with your daughter, for supporting me and always bestowing unconditional blessings on me. Happy birthday @sunandashetty10 Ma I wish you Love, Peace, Happiness and Mangoes forever #happybirthday.”

Shilpa is pretty active on Instagram and never misses important birthdays and anniversaries. On her own birthday earlier this month, she shared a picture from their celebration at home and wrote: “Yaaay! My favourite vanilla meringue cake freshly baked by the bestest hubby in the world , @rajkundra9 ,family by my side ( the rest on a video call )and all the love , wishes and blessings pouring in from all over the world. Feeling a surge of love and gratitude.. Thaaankyouuuuu all sooooo much.”

