Shilpa Shetty wraps up Hungama 2’s Manali shoot, shares stunning pics from hill station

Actor Shilpa Shetty shared a bunch of pictures as she wrapped up the Manali shoot of Hungama 2. The actor has been sharing videos of trips to apple orchards through her stay in the hill station.

She took to Instagram stories to share pictures as she took a walk and while getting into the plane to bring her back home to Mumbai. In fact, when the team of Hungama 2 including Paresh Rawal, Meezan Jaafery and Pranita had left for Manali, she had similarly shared a picture of them getting into a plane and written: “Covid test, Mask, And we’re offffff.. Time for some Hungama in Manali, #pareshrawal @meezaanj @jainrtn @pranitha.insta #hungama2 #confusionunlimited #shootmode #safetyfirst #poweron #backtowork #workdiaries #takeoff.”

On the day 1 of the shoot, she had shared a funny boomerang video from her make-up and hair session. She is dressed for the shot while all others are in blue PPE suits. Sharing the video, she had written: “First day #hungama on set before we roll. Sanitisation drill cause safety comes first. The new normal has taken over and how?! #shootready #safetyfirst #outdoorshoots #teamgoals #manali #actormode #workmode #hungama2”

She had shared a video when she went apple picking. A super excited Shilpa wrote: “Apple picking - #ManaliDiaries Apple Apple everywhere I know I get a lil cray and excited when I see fruits on a tree... and that too all over the place... felt like a child in a candy shop The trees were laden with such luscious fruits that I couldn’t resist plucking one off and eating it right there. ‘Seb’ the best for the end, they said. I agreed!”

