Shilpa Shirodkar opens up on her struggles in Bollywood: ‘Mithun Da was instrumental in my jinxed tag to be wiped out’

Actor Shilpa Shirodkar has opened up about her Bollywood career and struggles, revealing how she made it big, despite being called “jinxed” when several of her big projects could not take off. Shilpa made her debut with Ramesh Sippy’s film Bhrashtachar (1989), and went on to feature in several hit films including Khuda Gawah, Gopi Kishan and Aankhen.

Talking about her initial offers, Shilpa revealed that her first film with Rajesh Khanna, Tina Munim, Jaya Prada, Sumeet Saigal and Mr Sushil Kumar Shinde could not be made. She went back to her studies only to return for a tentative Bollywood launch opposite Sanjay Kapoor. However, that too did not work out.

Shilpa told Times of India, "By this time everyone in the industry had named me ‘Jinxed’ .But Rikkuji didn’t give up on me. He started showing my pictures to everyone in the industry and I bagged Bhrashtachar and my journey in Bollywood began. Mithun Da helped me a lot, he was instrumental in my jinxed tag to be wiped out. So yes, I didn’t come with all the frills and fancies but I made it. Honestly, for me, all my films are very dear to me. But yes, there are a few films which if released would have made a big, big difference in my career. Kalinga which was directed by Dilip Saab, Singer opposite Ajay Devgn which was directed by Sunil Agnihotri, Ladies Only which was produced by Kamal Hassan were a few films.

She also told the daily that her daughter is not a fan of her films. “My daughter knows her mother was an actor, she may have seen a few of my films but she’s not a fan of them. Film making has changed with time, she’s a today’s generation kid so she can’t relate to the films made at that time, but she’s extremely proud of me and my work, she saw me working on television and she knows the hard work that goes into it.”

Earlier this week, Shilpa had posted on her daughter’s birthday. She shared a picture with her and wrote, “My little girl turns 17. Love and blessings to you my dearest @anoushkaranjit . God bless you with every wish of yours coming true you are my everything anoushki... you continue to make us so so so proud. Happy happy happy birthday baby.”

Reminded of her raunchy songs, Shilpa told the daily, “I don’t regret anything in my life. I enjoyed my stint as an actor of the ‘90s. I have got a lot of love and respect in this industry and the world around because of my work. And I will forever be indebted to GOD for everything he has given me.”

Shilpa was last seen in TV show Savitri Devi College . She had quit acting in 2000 when she got married. After 13 years, she made a comeback on the small screen with Ek Mutthi Aasmaan.

