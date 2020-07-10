‘Shine on baby’: Aishwarya Rai wishes Abhishek Bachchan good luck for Breathe Into The Shadows

Actor Aishwarya Rai has wished her husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan good luck on the release of his first web series, Breathe: Into The Shadows. She shared multiple pictures and posters of Abhishek and others from the cast on Instagram to show her support towards the show.

“SHINE ON BABY! BREATHE,” she captioned her post and added a bunch of her usual sparkly emojis. Aishwarya post got a cute response from Abhishek who wrote, “Love you. Thank you.”

Abhishek has made his web series debut with Breathe’s second season. The show also stars Amit Sadh and Nithya Menen. It released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday. The psychological thriller is the follow-up to the 2018 Breathe, which starred R Madhavan.

The new season goes ahead with Abhishek, who plays Avinash Sabharwal, a psychiatrist who will go to any length to find his missing daughter Siya. Director of the show is Mayank Sharma who has also co-written the show with Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli, and Arshad Syed.

Abhishek said he said yes to the project on its story’s merit.“When I heard the story, I immediately said yes. The criteria that it was on Amazon Prime Video, or it was going to be a movie or TV show is immaterial to me. At the end of the day, it was great material which I really liked and wanted to be a part of it,” he said.

The actor said today’s audience is more interested in seeing characters that are real and flawed rather than being fantastical. “That time is gone when the hero has to be morally on a higher ground to the audience. In today’s day and age, especially the youth, they would much rather see a flawed character achieve something by admitting their flaws and trying to work with it,” Abhishek said. “There are lesser and lesser fantastical characters. Our most popular heroes today are all great characters which have one or two flaws which just makes them real. That just makes the character more tactile and approachable,” he added.

