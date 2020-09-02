Sections
Shivaleeka Oberoi: Post the release of Khuda Haafiz, everyone’s asking about my experience of working with Vidyut, but are they asking him the same question?

From getting meatier roles, cracking auditions, getting less screen time to being accepted by audience, actor Shivaleeka Oberoi says struggles of a newcomer continues for a long time.

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 10:58 IST

By Shreya Mukherjee, Hindustan Times

Actor Shivaleeka Oberoi latest Bollywood release Khuda Haafiz have been garnering positive response.

Keen on becoming an actor, Shivaleeka Oberoi decided to learn more about the craft before taking the plunge. She started as assistant director for films, Kick (2014) and Housefull 3 (2016). While that experience helped but it took her three years and over hundred auditions to land a part in Yeh Saali Aashiqui (2019) and then her recent web released film, Khuda Haafiz happened.

“Much like any outsiders, my journey too wasn’t easy… Forget getting shortlisted, many a times my auditions didn’t reach the directors and producers. This I came to know much later,” she says.

Oberoi admits being prepared to face difficulties but when nothing was falling in place it did affect her. “You wake up almost every day thinking what next. The uncertainty affects your mental peace. My parents kept motivating me to the extent that they told me to continue with my education and try something else,” says the actor, adding the positive feedback around Khuda Haafiz has been encouraging.

“While many pointed out that there wasn’t much of me in the trailer, but they liked my overall performance, expressions in the film and said that they would’ve loved to see more of me,” she adds. 



 

While she knew from the beginning about her screen space, Oberoi continues, “Vidyut [Jammwal] is a bigger star so Khuda Haafiz being identified as his film is alright because the story revolves around his journey. But any film is a teamwork. You don’t show everything in the trailer to keep the suspense alive. But even after watching the film, I don’t understand why isn’t the perspective changing. Post release, everyone’s asking me how has been the experience of working with Vidyut and as I’ve been saying it was amazing, in fact we’ve become good friends. But is anyone asking Vidyut about his experience of working with me?” she questions.

There’s so much talk around giving new talents chance to flourish but that it seems isn’t happening feels Oberoi. “Vidyut has a bigger fan following, people will watch the film for him and there’s no denying to that. But when he was so supportive and so was Faruk sir (Kabir; director), I really don’t understand why does it take time for others to accept newcomers like me? From getting meatier roles, cracking auditions, getting less screen time… our struggle therefore continues for the longest time,” she ends.

