Shoojit Sircar remembers Irrfan Khan: ‘I still feel Irrfan is with me, I can never get over his death’

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, who recently begun work on post-production of Uddham Singh, has said he can “never get over” Irrfan Khan’s loss. Irrfan, who died April 29 after a long battle with neuroendocrine tumour, was a close friend of the director and was also supposed to be the lead actor in his Uddham Singh biopic.

Shoojit told Mid Day, “I think about Irrfan every day. His image floats in front of my eyes. We had grown close in the past two years when he underwent treatment. During his last 10 days, I was following up with Sutapa [Irrfan’s wife] and Babil [son]. Babil broke the news to me that morning. I still feel Irrfan is with me, talking to me. I can never get over his loss.”

Shoojit had also remembered Irrfan and his journey in a tweet after the actor’s death. “My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute,” he wrote.

Irrfan was supposed to work with Shoojit on the Uddham Singh biopic but the role eventually went to Vicky Kaushal. The film’s shooting was completed in December last year and post-production will begin now that the lockdown is over. Sharing details of the post-production process, Shoojit told Mumbai Mirror, “Only the editor and his assistant will be allowed inside the editing room, working while strictly adhering to social distancing protocols, and they will strike off work before the daily 7 pm curfew.”

Irrfan’s last film was Angrezi Medium, ahead of which the actor had shared an empowering video message for his fans, stating that the only choice he had was to remain positive. “One doesn’t have any other choice but to remain positive. Whether you are able to make lemonade in such situations is entirely up to you. We’ve made this film with the same sort of positivity. I hope this film is able to make you laugh and cry in equal measure.”

