Shooting in Hindi and Telugu was a very different experience for me: Alia Bhatt

Making her Telugu debut with filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s upcoming Telugu magnum opus RRR, Alia Bhatt had joined the team to shoot her first schedule in the first week of December in Hyderabad. Paired opposite Ram Charan and she is roped in to play a pivotal character, called Sita, in the film, which will release in five languages.

“Shooting for this film was a very different experience for me because along with Hindi, I also had to shoot in Telugu, which is a language I don’t know,” shares Bhatt, talking about her experience of shooting with Rajamouli and actors Junior NTR and Ram Charan Tej. The shoot of the film resumed after almost eight months in October. The makers completed a 50-day major action sequence without a break, before starting the portions with Bhatt.

She admits she was excited to shoot and completing her first schedule has been smooth. “I literally lived with the lines for a year and a half. By the end of it, I was speaking my lines in my sleep. I was waking up and saying my lines for breakfast, lunch and dinner. I’m extremely excited and thrilled to be a part of this film. To be directed by Rajamouli sir, and to work with these extremely talented and larger than life actors Junior NTR and Ram Charan Tej,” she shares. The project, which also stars Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran, marks the maiden collaboration of Jr NTR and Ram Charan.

