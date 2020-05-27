Shootout at Lokhandwala: Ekta Kapoor celebrates ‘13 years of gripping story of mafia madness’

Filmmaker Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram on Wednesday to celebrate the completion of 13 years of her production, Shootout at Lokhandwala. She wrote a long note and shared a clip from the film.

She wrote: “Aye ganpat chal wapas aaa! When gupts asked me why I wanted to make this movie ( as in b the studio) I told him ‘ done many shows for women!!! This one is for the boys ...he started laughing said Welcome to world of ‘testosterone ‘ ! Of course when we do another in. This franchise we will enduse some ass kicking ‘estrogen’ !wat say ???credit: @balajimotionpictures... Celebrating 13 years of the gripping story of mafia madness and mayhem amidst the pulsating city of Mumbai. #13YearsOfShootoutAtLokhandwala.”

Shootout at Lokhandwala was based on the real-life gun battle between gangsters and Mumbai Police that took place at the Lokhandwala Complex in 1991. Ekta’s Balaji Telefilms was one of its producers while Apoorva Lakhia directed it. Its all star cast included Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Abhishek Bachchan, Vivek Oberoi, Tusshar Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Dia Mirza among others.

Through the lockdown, Ekta Kapoor has been doing her bit to help those most affected by the ongoing pandemic. In early April came the news that she had decided to give up one year’s salary to help daily wage workers amid lockdown.

Taking to Twitter to make the announcement, she had written: “The impact of CORONA crisis is huge, unprecedented and multi-pronged. We all need to do things that will ease the hardship of people around us and of our country at large.”

“It is my first & foremost responsibility to take care of the various freelancers & daily wage workers who work at Balaji & who are going to suffer an immense loss due to no shootings in the current scenario and uncertainty over the indefinite period to follow. I would thus forsake my one year’s salary that is 2.5 crores at Balaji Telefilms so that my co-workers don’t have to take a hit during this period of crisis and complete lockdown. The only way ahead is Together. Stay safe, stay healthy.”

